VerdePharmHealth : and Strainprint® Technologies Enter into a Strategic Multi-Year Alliance for Medical Cannabis Decision-Support to Group Purchasing Members & Real-World Evidence Services to Patients Nationwide

Arrangement Will Provide an Innovative End-to-End Solution Specifically Designed to Support Insights Across the Patient Journey

VerdePharmHealth, the nation’s premier provider of comprehensive cannabis solutions - group purchasing organization, clinical solutions, and healthcare technology, today announced that Strainprint, a market leader in cannabis data and analytics, will partner to provide technology that supports transformation of physician practices towards improved decision-support for medical cannabis interventions, coupled with patient-reported outcomes across the care continuum.

“VerdePharm will leverage the strategic alliance with Strainprint to enhance the healthcare provider knowledge base via retrospective insights and prospective monitoring of patient-reported outcomes. Strainprint will play a central role in VerdePharmHealth’s ability to offer end-to-end solutions for improving appropriate interventions at the point of care, controlling costs, and ensuring patient satisfaction,” said Jesse Hollingsworth, founder & chief executive officer at VerdePharmHealth.

"Large specialty practices and their patients are among the most impacted by shifting market conditions, often disproportionately," said Andrew Muroff, CEO at Strainprint. "Adding our data, insights and analytics technology to its already-robust value-proposition will enable VerdePharmHealth to offer these groups a single toolkit of end-to-end products and solutions to successfully manage patient care in the new era of medical cannabis."

"The advent of medical cannabis provides exciting opportunities for physician practices to enhance interventions and outcomes, but it also requires transformation, for which many are unprepared," said Nikko Khazana, chief commercial officer at VerdePharmHealth. "Our strategic alliance with Strainprint enables us to incorporate powerful and unique real-world insights and evidence-generation that support a disciplined approach for integrative medicine success across the nation."

About VerdePharmHealth

VerdePharmHealth, the first organization of its kind in the U.S., provides comprehensive multi-specialty group purchasing, clinical, and healthcare technology solutions designed to drive high-level commitment and affordability for members through accessibility of quality cannabis products from prequalified distributors and manufacturers and leveraging of clinical services and robust technology to improve decisions for interventions at the point of care and monitor real-world evidence. Utilizing retrospective data and clinical studies for decision-support and standardization of appropriate-use in the care delivery process is a central pillar towards achieving outcomes. For more information, visit www.verdepharmhealth.com or follow VerdePharmHealth on LinkedIn.

About Strainprint®

Strainprint® Technologies Ltd. is the leading real-world-evidence research platform for medical cannabis data and analytics. Since 2016, Strainprint has provided technology tools to patients, doctors, pharmacists, producers, retailers and regulators to monitor the health and safety of medical cannabis users across North America. With over 1.5 million medical cannabis interactions and 80 million data points on the effects of lab-tested cannabis products, Strainprint is uniquely positioned to provide data-backed insights to formulators, insurers and drug developers. Strainprint can be seamlessly integrated with most electronic medical records, seed2sale and point-of-sale software systems and is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted, and all patient data is completely anonymized.

Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, such as expected savings and other expected benefits to members and suppliers, as discussed herein, are “forward-looking statements” which may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of VerdePharmHealth and its subsidiaries and Strainprint to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to VerdePharm and Strainprint’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside VerdePharm and Strainprint’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. VerdePharm nor Strainprint undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date.

