Verdeca Introduces Drought Tolerant Soybeans in Argentina

Arcadia
Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) and Bioceres S.A., through their
joint venture Verdeca,
today announced the introduction of soybeans that deliver compelling
yield increases under drought conditions. At this week’s APPRESID
Congress, being held in Cordoba, Argentina, August 8-10, Verdeca is
presenting the HB4 technology to producers. The event targets innovative
soybean growers who will be invited to participate in future
pre-commercial testing.
The introduction marks the first step in commercializing the HB4 trait,
which is the result of multiple years of research and development, both
in Argentina and the U.S. The trait is Verdeca’s first release from a
pipeline of traits expected to benefit soybean producers and
demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver on its commitment to
bringing innovation to aid soybean producers through quality improvement
or stress mitigation.
“HB4 technology will give growers a unique tool to help combat the
challenges of managing climate variability,” said Federico Trucco, CEO
of Bioceres. “Field trials conducted in the difficult drought conditions
faced by Argentina’s farmers in 2018 further validated this belief.”
Soybeans are the world’s fourth largest crop, grown on more than 120
million hectares annually. Global population growth, combined with a
growing middle class in countries like China and India, have resulted in
increased demand for this important protein source. More than 50 million
of the world’s soybean hectares are grown in Argentina and Brazil, a
region that has experienced significant drought conditions in recent
years.
“Positive results of our HB4 technology have been demonstrated in
numerous field trials in major soybean production areas in South America
and the U.S.,” said Raj Ketkar, president and CEO of Arcadia
Biosciences. “The technology is currently being bred into elite soybean
varieties by Verdeca’s seed company partners, and we are preparing for
the commercial launch of HB4 in 2019, pending regulatory approval in
China.”
Arcadia and Bioceres formed Verdeca in 2012 to deploy next-generation
soybean traits in all key production regions, beginning in South America
and North America, which together represent nearly 80 percent of the
harvested soybean acres globally. Verdeca’s HB4 trait has already been
approved in Argentina and by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
Regulatory submissions are currently under consideration by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture and in Brazil and China.
About Bioceres
Bioceres is a fully integrated agricultural biotechnology company
utilizing multiple technology platforms to develop and commercialize
products that enhance crop productivity and expand feedstock
applications. The company is owned by more than 250 of South America’s
largest growers. Bioceres is a major shareholder of Rizobacter, INDEAR
(Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology of Rosario), and Bioceres
Semillas. For more information visit www.bioceres.com.ar.
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value
food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for
a healthier diet. Arcadia’s GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver
health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods
companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The
company’s agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers
around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of
agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
About Verdeca
Verdeca, a U.S.-based joint venture between Bioceres and Arcadia
Biosciences, develops and deregulates soybean varieties with
next-generation agricultural technologies. Working in partnership with
South American growers, Verdeca aims to provide technologies that help
increase crop productivity, making more efficient and sustainable use of
land and water resources. For more information visit www.verdeca.com.
