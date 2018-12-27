Verdicts Against Huawei and ZTE Enforced in Germany

MPEG LA announced today that patent holders in MPEG LA’s AVC/H.264
Patent Portfolio License have enforced verdicts of injunction in German
District court (“Landgericht Dusseldorf”) cases finding that Huawei
Deutschland GmbH (“Huawei”) and ZTE Deutschland GmbH ("ZTE") infringed
patents by their use in mobile phones that implement the AVC/H.264
(MPEG-4 Part 10) Standard. See http://www.mpegla.com/Lists/MPEG%20LA%20Legal%20Action%20List/Attachments/61/FINAL%20Huawei%20ZTE%20Infringement%20PrsRls%202018-11-16.pdf.
Against Huawei the case 4a O 17/17 (EP 1 773 067/Appeal case no. I-15 U
73/18) has been enforced.
Against ZTE the case 4b O 5/17 (EP 1 750 451/Appeal case no. I-2 U
76/18) has been enforced.
In both cases the Court of Appeals (“Oberlandesgericht Dusseldorf”) has
dismissed Huawei’s and ZTE’s requests for an immediate stay of the
enforcement while the cases are under appeal.
As a result, Huawei and ZTE must cease and desist from offering in
Germany AVC/H.264 compliant devices such as smartphones and tablets that
use the enforced patents. In addition, all such products in their
possession or the possession of third parties must be recalled and
destroyed.
“Although the failure to be licensed has made these enforcements
necessary, taking a license under the AVC patents would easily remedy
it, and we continue to welcome Huawei and ZTE to do so,” said Larry
Horn, President and CEO of MPEG LA.
Validity cases related to the patents in suit are pending before the
Federal Patent Court in Munich, Germany (“Bundespatentgericht”).
A team led by Axel Verhauwen of Krieger Mes & Graf v. der Groeben and
Gottfried Schüll of Cohausz & Florack represented the
plaintiffs.
