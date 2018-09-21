Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

21.09.2018 / 11:17

Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018 German: http://www.vfg.de/de/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte.html

