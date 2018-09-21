Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:20am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.09.2018 / 11:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018 German: http://www.vfg.de/de/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte.html


21.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG
Giengener Weg 66
89537 Giengen
Germany
Internet: www.vfg.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

725995  21.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=725995&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aYes Bank plunges by nearly a third after RBI curtails CEO Rana Kapoor's term
AQ
11:27aBP : Reliance permanently shuts down MA oil field in KG-D6 block
AQ
11:25aSOLLERS CONSULTING GMBH : A little bit of Agile is not enough
EQ
11:24aSummer heat and World Cup leave Moss Bros out of fashion
RE
11:23aCRDB BANK : The task ahead for new CRDB boss
AQ
11:22aMeituan makes robust stock debut in Hong Kong
AQ
11:22aState Council appoints, removes officials
AQ
11:22aUNUSUAL BUT TRUE : Slackliners perform above Swiss Alps
AQ
11:22aJanssen launches first long-acting treatment for schizophrenia
AQ
11:20aVEREINIGTE FILZFABRIKEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever
3MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google staff discussed tweaking search results to counter travel ban - WSJ
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.