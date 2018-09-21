|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
21.09.2018 / 11:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018
German: http://www.vfg.de/de/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte.html
