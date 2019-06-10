Vericred : Announces Availability of Dental Network Data

Vericred,
a data services platform powering the digital distribution of health
insurance and employee benefits, announced today the immediate
availability of dental network data. Vericred’s dental network data
enables technology companies — which include benefits administration
platforms, online insurance marketplaces and many other InsurTech firms
— to add shop-by-dentist and dentist search functionality without having
to build and maintain the underlying datasets and logic.
Using Vericred’s platform — which includes all major dental networks —
as their data foundation, technology companies can now effortlessly
build and maintain solutions that assist employers, employees, consumers
and brokers to shop for and manage dental insurance options. Vericred’s
dental network APIs enable insurance marketplaces to offer their end
users shop-by-dentist functionality – a feature that allows consumers to
evaluate dental plan options based on whether specific dental providers
are in-network.
"For many Americans shopping for dental insurance, their top priority is
finding a plan in which their current dentist participates in-network.
Sorting through a myriad of plan and dental network options to arrive at
the right choice can be a time-consuming and frustrating process,” said
Michael W. Levin, Vericred’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re focused on
providing solutions that enable our technology customers to more
efficiently build features, like shop-by-dentist, that are valuable to
their end users.”
Vericred’s dental network data also powers dental provider search
functionality on BenAdmin platforms, enabling employees to find
in-network dentists without leaving the tech platform from which their
benefits are administered. Currently, most employees must contact their
insurance carrier directly to identify in-network dental providers.
Vericred simplifies the process by offering dental-network APIs, so that
BenAdmin platforms can build new features that eliminate this step for
employees.
Vericred dental network data for individual and group dental plans is
delivered through a suite of APIs. These data work independently from,
and in coordination with, Vericred’s dental rating API, which delivers
detailed dental plan benefit and rate information.
For more information, please contact sales@vericred.com.
About Vericred
Vericred (www.vericred.com) is
building infrastructure for the digital distribution of health insurance
and employee benefits. The Vericred Platform serves as a data
translation layer between insurance carriers and technology companies
that are transforming the way health insurance and employee benefits are
quoted, sold, enrolled and managed. Vericred offers robust solutions for
technology companies focused on the under 65 individual, Medicaid and
Medicare markets, as well as the group market. For more information
visit www.vericred.com or
interact with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
