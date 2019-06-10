Log in
Vericred : Announces Availability of Dental Network Data

06/10/2019 | 09:36am EDT

Enabling BenAdmin and InsurTech platforms to add shop-by-dentist and dentist search functionality

Vericred, a data services platform powering the digital distribution of health insurance and employee benefits, announced today the immediate availability of dental network data. Vericred’s dental network data enables technology companies — which include benefits administration platforms, online insurance marketplaces and many other InsurTech firms — to add shop-by-dentist and dentist search functionality without having to build and maintain the underlying datasets and logic.

Using Vericred’s platform — which includes all major dental networks — as their data foundation, technology companies can now effortlessly build and maintain solutions that assist employers, employees, consumers and brokers to shop for and manage dental insurance options. Vericred’s dental network APIs enable insurance marketplaces to offer their end users shop-by-dentist functionality – a feature that allows consumers to evaluate dental plan options based on whether specific dental providers are in-network.

"For many Americans shopping for dental insurance, their top priority is finding a plan in which their current dentist participates in-network. Sorting through a myriad of plan and dental network options to arrive at the right choice can be a time-consuming and frustrating process,” said Michael W. Levin, Vericred’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re focused on providing solutions that enable our technology customers to more efficiently build features, like shop-by-dentist, that are valuable to their end users.”

Vericred’s dental network data also powers dental provider search functionality on BenAdmin platforms, enabling employees to find in-network dentists without leaving the tech platform from which their benefits are administered. Currently, most employees must contact their insurance carrier directly to identify in-network dental providers. Vericred simplifies the process by offering dental-network APIs, so that BenAdmin platforms can build new features that eliminate this step for employees.

Vericred dental network data for individual and group dental plans is delivered through a suite of APIs. These data work independently from, and in coordination with, Vericred’s dental rating API, which delivers detailed dental plan benefit and rate information.

For more information, please contact sales@vericred.com.

About Vericred

Vericred (www.vericred.com) is building infrastructure for the digital distribution of health insurance and employee benefits. The Vericred Platform serves as a data translation layer between insurance carriers and technology companies that are transforming the way health insurance and employee benefits are quoted, sold, enrolled and managed. Vericred offers robust solutions for technology companies focused on the under 65 individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets, as well as the group market. For more information visit www.vericred.com or interact with us on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
