Veriflow Delivers CloudPredict™ SaaS, Industry's First Network Visibility and Assurance Platform for Multi-Cloud Environments

02/28/2019 | 06:02am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriflow, the pioneer in intent-based network verification, today announced CloudPredict™ SaaS, which offers comprehensive visibility and assurance across public cloud network deployments. Built on the Veriflow verification and analytics platform, CloudPredict™ SaaS delivers a stand-alone solution for public cloud environments that users can deploy in minutes.

Veriflow CloudPredict SaaS
CloudPredict SaaS visualizes and searches for paths and objects in public cloud deployments and across multi-cloud environment.


Enterprises are expected to invest $214 billion in cloud services and apps this year, up 17.5 percent from 2018. Multi-cloud implementation within existing networks is becoming increasingly complex, thus exacerbating existing network problems such as lack of visibility, non-compliance and lengthy time to resolve issues.

A Dimensional Research report, also released today by Veriflow, reveals that 77 percent of respondents’ companies regularly have problems with the public cloud portions of their networks. Fifty-four percent require three hours or more to resolve public cloud network problems – a huge liability for businesses.

“Public cloud adoption has gone mainstream with businesses operating around the globe,” said Shamus McGillicuddy, research director at Enterprise Management Associates. “However, many organizations struggle to properly secure these public cloud architectures. The cloud often creates new vulnerabilities within the network. This can result in more frequent network security vulnerabilities, unexpected downtime and loss of revenue.”

Veriflow’s industry-first offering of intent verification for multi-cloud environments now provides networking teams with a consistent, established feedback loop that enables them to pinpoint and resolve network vulnerabilities and outages. Key features of CloudPredict™ SaaS enable network teams to:

  • Visualize and search for paths and objects in public cloud deployments and across multi-cloud environments
  • Verify segmentation of cloud applications and thus predict network infrastructure vulnerabilities without impacting the agility of application teams
  • Assure compliance and track changes across snapshots of the network, including on-premises, standalone cloud and multi-cloud networks
  • Ensure intended end-to-end reachability is met across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure

“The adoption of public cloud is absolutely critical for companies to remain agile. However, without the right verification tools, cloud deployments can lead to significant network problems that can put businesses at serious risk,” said James F. Brear, president and CEO of Veriflow. “CloudPredict™ SaaS is the first solution that provides networking teams with complete visibility and predictive verification of public cloud networks.”

CloudPredict™ SaaS is available now. For more information, please visit: https://www.veriflow.net/cloudpredict-saas/.

For more industry insights from Dimensional Research’s report, download a free copy here.

Social
Visit the Veriflow blog: http://veriflow.net/blog/
Follow Veriflow on Twitter: @VeriflowSystems
Follow Veriflow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veriflow-systems
Follow Veriflow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veriflowsystems/

About Veriflow
Veriflow brings formal verification to network infrastructure for the first time, continuously ensuring your network operates as intended. Veriflow predicts outages before they impact the business, and vulnerabilities before they are exploited, allowing IT teams to operate secure and resilient networks. Veriflow is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Menlo Ventures, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit veriflow.net and follow us on Twitter @veriflowsystems.

Press Contact:
Webbo Chen
10Fold for Veriflow
veriflow@10fold.com
415-800-5367

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c73cc0c4-fe91-4509-b4c8-d21152d8d0ed

Veriflow logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
