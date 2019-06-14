Verify Announces New European Subsidiary – Verify Deutschland

Verify, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has opened a new
wholly owned European subsidiary, Verify Deutschland GmbH, to provide
the full suite of Verify’s Supplier Performance Management (SPM)
solutions.
“Verify has been providing SPM services across Europe for over 40
years,” explains Verify’s President, Alan McIntosh. “The launch of
Verify Deutschland represents a significant and strategic expansion of
our program management, business development, and operational
capabilities at a key European location.”
Verify Deutschland’s Head Office is located at:
Hamburg Business Center
Christoph-Probst-Weg 4,
20251 Hamburg,
Germany
Telephone: +49 40 401198760
To find out more about Verify Deutschland or the Verify global
enterprise, please visit www.verifyglobal.com.
About Verify:
Verify, Inc. is a leading provider of supplier performance management
solutions for aerospace, high-technology, and quality critical
applications. Since 1976, Verify services have improved supplier and
program performance while reducing cost of poor quality. Headquartered
in Irvine, California, with offices located throughout America, Europe,
and Asia, Verify supports over 400 customers at more than 7,000 supplier
locations in 53 countries helping customers receive quality product
on-time from their suppliers.
About Verify Deutschland:
Established in 2019, Verify Deutschland GmbH is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Verify, Inc.
