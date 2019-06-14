Verify Announces New European Subsidiary – Verify Deutschland

Verify, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has opened a new wholly owned European subsidiary, Verify Deutschland GmbH, to provide the full suite of Verify’s Supplier Performance Management (SPM) solutions.

“Verify has been providing SPM services across Europe for over 40 years,” explains Verify’s President, Alan McIntosh. “The launch of Verify Deutschland represents a significant and strategic expansion of our program management, business development, and operational capabilities at a key European location.”

Verify Deutschland’s Head Office is located at:

Hamburg Business Center

Christoph-Probst-Weg 4,

20251 Hamburg, Germany

Telephone: +49 40 401198760

To find out more about Verify Deutschland or the Verify global enterprise, please visit www.verifyglobal.com.

About Verify:

Verify, Inc. is a leading provider of supplier performance management solutions for aerospace, high-technology, and quality critical applications. Since 1976, Verify services have improved supplier and program performance while reducing cost of poor quality. Headquartered in Irvine, California, with offices located throughout America, Europe, and Asia, Verify supports over 400 customers at more than 7,000 supplier locations in 53 countries helping customers receive quality product on-time from their suppliers.

About Verify Deutschland:

Established in 2019, Verify Deutschland GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Verify, Inc.

