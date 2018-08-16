Log in
Verify announces New Canadian Subsidiary

08/16/2018 | 12:31am CEST

Verify, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has opened a new wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Verify Canada to provide the full suite of Verify’s Supplier Performance Management (SPM) solutions.

“Verify has been providing SPM services to our Canadian customers for many years while at the same time providing our international customers with support across all Canadian provinces,” explains Verify’s Chief Operating Officer, Alan McIntosh. “However, the launch of our Verify Canada business will mean that Verify has a local Canadian management team dealing with local issues in full alignment with our global strategy.”

Verify Canada’s Head Office is located at:

1000, rue De La Gauchetière Ouest, bureau 3700
Montréal, Québec H3B 4W5
Telephone: +1 514-258-7557

To find out more about Verify Canada or the Verify global enterprise, please visit www.verifyglobal.com.

About Verify:

Verify, Inc. is a leading provider of supplier performance management solutions for aerospace, high-technology, and quality critical applications. Since 1976, Verify services have improved supplier and program performance while reducing cost of poor quality. Headquartered in Irvine, California, with offices located throughout America, Europe, and Asia, Verify supports over 400 customers at more than 7,000 supplier locations in 53 countries helping customers receive quality product on-time from their suppliers.

About Verify Canada:

Established in 2018, Verify Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Verify, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
