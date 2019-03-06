Log in
VerifyMe Appoints Eugene Robin of Cove Street Capital to its Board of Directors

03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

 Provides Capital Markets Expertise and Guidance

Rochester, N.Y., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB: VRME), a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products, announced today the appointment of Eugene Robin to its Board of Directors. 

Mr. Robin is a Principal of Cove Street Capital, a registered investment advisor. Cove Street Capital’s philosophy is value‐based investment strategies that capitalize on inefficiencies in public markets, with classic fundamental research-driven value, concentration on best ideas and a long-term approach.

VerifyMe Chief Executive Officer Patrick White commented, “We welcome Eugene to our Board and look forward to his advice and guidance in the capital markets. We look forward to improving our capital markets strategy as our business gains traction and we seek to improve long-term shareholder value.”

Eugene Robin, CFA, is a Principal of Cove Street Capital (CSC), a registered investment advisor. Mr. Robin has been employed at CSC since its founding in 2011, becoming a Principal in 2014, and serves as the Senior Analyst on both the Small Cap Value and Micro Cap Value strategies. Prior to Cove Street, Mr. Robin worked as an Associate at a multi-billion-dollar family office with responsibilities for sourcing and vetting private transactions, public investments and conducting financial analysis and planning for several private entities owned by the family. Mr. Robin also has experience working as a software engineer at ViaSat Inc. and holds an MBA in Finance from UCLA Anderson School of Management as well as a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from UC San Diego.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company’s digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com    
                 

For Licensing or Other Information Contact:
     Company: VerifyMe, Inc.
     Email: IR@verifyme.com 
Website:  http://www.verifyme.com

v1551824748513_5c7ef3062d1f1f0004c0af31_logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
