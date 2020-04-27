Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veriheal : Is Now Offering $10,000 in Scholarships to Further Cannabis Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:16am EDT

Many are eager to learn about cannabis. But the rate of available information is not keeping up with the public’s surging demand. As time presses on, more programs committed to learning about cannabis are becoming available. These classes explore concentrations such as pharmacology, botany, and business where those interested are able to specialize. The struggle that still remains is that information is still very limited and the country is in dire need of it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005002/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Veriheal, a cannatech company, aims to mitigate this predicament. The core mission of Veriheal is to help those interested in becoming medical cannabis patients and be their go-to cannabis resource. Depending on state laws, there can be several hoops to jump through. Even worse, there is very little assistance to help navigate the process. Veriheal streamlines this process by connecting prospective patients to doctors who can certify qualifying conditions, a requirement for all medical cannabis programs.

To further cannabis innovation, Veriheal is now offering a scholarship for students that show an interest in the cannabis industry. The company places the utmost value on quality education and wants to help students in need by offering financial aid to those currently enrolled in a university in the US. This scholarship is not limited to any specific concentration, however, selections will be based on the best combination of “sustainability, community, awareness, and innovation for the future of cannabis not only as an industry but as a medical medium.” To apply, students will submit the required information as requested on the scholarship website. The deadline is July 30, 2020.

Higher education is certainly an investment in the future. Veriheal is willing to take stock in motivated students who want to innovate and contribute extensively to the cannabis sector. In a budding industry that is constantly experiencing new developments, it’s crucial to have circulation of intrigue, and fresh minds that are devoted to strengthening progress. Veriheal recognizes this importance and is inspired to lend a helping hand wherever possible to promote worldwide accessibility to medical cannabis.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aMore tailwinds (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
10:32aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREMF 2020-K108 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificate Series K-108
BU
10:31aChina asks banks to halt new sales of products that may lead to unlimited losses - sources
RE
10:31aYUM CHINA : confirms nation's 1st QSR plant-based 'chicken' test
AQ
10:31aFORESIGHT VCT : Annual Financial Report
AQ
10:31aLunch Bags Market 2019-2023 | Need for Home-cooked Meals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aWESTWATER RESOURCES : Applauds Nuclear Fuel Working Group Report Recommendations
BU
10:30aLUKOIL : Russia to cut May oil output by 19% from Feb-March - Interfax, citing Lukoil
RE
10:30aTRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS INC. : and Abode Properties Refinance Sawgrass Creek Apartments in New Port Richey, Florida
BU
10:29aNISSAN PLANS TO SLASH JAPAN MAY CAR OUTPUT BY 78% VS LAST YEAR, JUNE : documents
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
4CAC 40 : CAC 40 : Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : U.S. oil plunges, Brent below $20 a barrel on storage, economic woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group