Veriheal : Is Now Offering $10,000 in Scholarships to Further Cannabis Innovation

Many are eager to learn about cannabis. But the rate of available information is not keeping up with the public’s surging demand. As time presses on, more programs committed to learning about cannabis are becoming available. These classes explore concentrations such as pharmacology, botany, and business where those interested are able to specialize. The struggle that still remains is that information is still very limited and the country is in dire need of it.

Veriheal, a cannatech company, aims to mitigate this predicament. The core mission of Veriheal is to help those interested in becoming medical cannabis patients and be their go-to cannabis resource. Depending on state laws, there can be several hoops to jump through. Even worse, there is very little assistance to help navigate the process. Veriheal streamlines this process by connecting prospective patients to doctors who can certify qualifying conditions, a requirement for all medical cannabis programs.

To further cannabis innovation, Veriheal is now offering a scholarship for students that show an interest in the cannabis industry. The company places the utmost value on quality education and wants to help students in need by offering financial aid to those currently enrolled in a university in the US. This scholarship is not limited to any specific concentration, however, selections will be based on the best combination of “sustainability, community, awareness, and innovation for the future of cannabis not only as an industry but as a medical medium.” To apply, students will submit the required information as requested on the scholarship website. The deadline is July 30, 2020.

Higher education is certainly an investment in the future. Veriheal is willing to take stock in motivated students who want to innovate and contribute extensively to the cannabis sector. In a budding industry that is constantly experiencing new developments, it’s crucial to have circulation of intrigue, and fresh minds that are devoted to strengthening progress. Veriheal recognizes this importance and is inspired to lend a helping hand wherever possible to promote worldwide accessibility to medical cannabis.

