Veriluma : Appendix 4C June 2019 Quarter Replacement

ASX Announcement

26 July 2019

Appendix 4C - Replacement

Veriluma Limited (ASX: VRI, Veriluma or Company), one of Australia's leading Artificial Intelligence companies providing prescriptive analytics software solutions, releases the attached Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the quarter ending 30 June 2019 to replace the Report released on 24 July 2019. The attached Report correctly shows positive operating cash flow in items 1.9 and 4.2 of $474,000 - there are no other changes to the Report.

For more information, please contact

investor@veriluma.com

About Veriluma

Veriluma has developed and patented an advanced algorithmic approach to deliver decisive insight to decision makers. Veriluma's software, Intelfuze, augments the available data and human knowledge with artificial speed and unbiased accuracy. Intelfuze is a form of advanced, forward-looking analytics, which provides assessments about future outcomes and a preferred course of action. Originally developed for the Australian Defence Intelligence Organisation, Veriluma's software provides a rapid and accurate assessment about situations of national interest.

In complex decision making situations, the ability to comprehensively manage incomplete or uncertain inputs is highly valuable for businesses, governments and individuals. Orbis Research estimates that the Artificial Intelligence/Prescriptive Analytics market is currently worth US$4.6b, and will grow at a CAGR of 22%, to reach an estimated US$20b by 2020. Currently, 10% of organisations have some form of prescriptive analytics and this is expected to grow to 35% by 2020. ¹Source: Gartner Forecast Snapshot: Prescriptive Analytics, Worldwide, 2016; 5 February 2016.

Veriluma's software has wide application across multiple industries including banking and financial services, insurance, defence and national security, legal and health.

www.veriluma.com

VERILUMA LIMITED

ABN 48 142 901 353

Level 3, 33-35 Atchison Street, St Leonards NSW 2065

Phone +61 2 9146 4742 ● Email investor@veriluma.com● Web www.veriluma.com

Page | 1