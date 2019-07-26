Log in
Veriluma : Appendix 4C June 2019 Quarter Replacement

0
07/26/2019 | 08:25am EDT

ASX Announcement

26 July 2019

Appendix 4C - Replacement

Veriluma Limited (ASX: VRI, Veriluma or Company), one of Australia's leading Artificial Intelligence companies providing prescriptive analytics software solutions, releases the attached Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the quarter ending 30 June 2019 to replace the Report released on 24 July 2019. The attached Report correctly shows positive operating cash flow in items 1.9 and 4.2 of $474,000 - there are no other changes to the Report.

For more information, please contact

investor@veriluma.com

About Veriluma

Veriluma has developed and patented an advanced algorithmic approach to deliver decisive insight to decision makers. Veriluma's software, Intelfuze, augments the available data and human knowledge with artificial speed and unbiased accuracy. Intelfuze is a form of advanced, forward-looking analytics, which provides assessments about future outcomes and a preferred course of action. Originally developed for the Australian Defence Intelligence Organisation, Veriluma's software provides a rapid and accurate assessment about situations of national interest.

In complex decision making situations, the ability to comprehensively manage incomplete or uncertain inputs is highly valuable for businesses, governments and individuals. Orbis Research estimates that the Artificial Intelligence/Prescriptive Analytics market is currently worth US$4.6b, and will grow at a CAGR of 22%, to reach an estimated US$20b by 2020. Currently, 10% of organisations have some form of prescriptive analytics and this is expected to grow to 35% by 2020. ¹Source: Gartner Forecast Snapshot: Prescriptive Analytics, Worldwide, 2016; 5 February 2016.

Veriluma's software has wide application across multiple industries including banking and financial services, insurance, defence and national security, legal and health.

www.veriluma.com

VERILUMA LIMITED

ABN 48 142 901 353

Level 3, 33-35 Atchison Street, St Leonards NSW 2065

Phone +61 2 9146 4742 Email investor@veriluma.com Web www.veriluma.com

Page | 1

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

+Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Veriluma Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

48 142 901 353

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (12

$A'000

months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

770

823

1.2

Payments for

(a)

research and development

-

-

(b)

product manufacturing and operating costs

-

-

(c)

advertising and marketing

-

-

(d)

leased assets

-

-

(e)

staff costs

(106)

(575)

(f)

administration and corporate costs

(187)

(633)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(3)

(6)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

242

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

474

(149)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

businesses (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (12

$A'000

months)

$A'000

(d)

intellectual property

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from disposal of:

(a)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

businesses (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

intellectual property

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

-

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

68

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

220

430

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of shares,

-

-

convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

(70)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

(39)

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

220

389

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

quarter/year to date

20

474

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

474

(149)

(item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

-

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

220

389

(item 3.10 above)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (12

$A'000

months)

$A'000

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash

-

-

held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

714

714

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

714

20

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

714

20

(should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

22

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in

-

item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Includes director salaries, fees and superannuation, inclusive of GST.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in

-

item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

8. Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)

Total facility amount at

Amount drawn at

quarter end

quarter end

$A'000

$A'000

(40)

-

-

-

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Veriluma Software Pty Ltd ANZ overdraft

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Research and development

-

9.2

Product manufacturing and operating costs

-

9.3

Advertising and marketing

-

9.4

Leased assets

-

9.5

Staff costs

312

9.6

Administration and corporate costs

288

9.7

Other (includes costs of re-listing and capital raising)

1,300

9.8

Total estimated cash outflows

1,900

Note: Veriluma Limited released a notice of annual general meeting on 9 July 2019 which includes a resolution seeking shareholder approval to raise up to $5,400,000, and intends to soon release a prospectus in respect of that capital raising.

10.

Acquisitions and disposals of

Acquisitions

Disposals

business entities

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

10.1

Name of entity

N/A

N/A

10.2

Place of incorporation or registration

N/A

N/A

10.3

Consideration for acquisition or

N/A

N/A

disposal

10.4

Total net assets

N/A

N/A

10.5

Nature of business

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veriluma Limited published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 12:24:11 UTC
