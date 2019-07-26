Veriluma : Appendix 4C June 2019 Quarter Replacement

ASX Announcement
26 July 2019
Appendix 4C - Replacement
Veriluma Limited (ASX: VRI, Veriluma or Company), one of Australia's leading Artificial Intelligence companies providing prescriptive analytics software solutions, releases the attached Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the quarter ending 30 June 2019 to replace the Report released on 24 July 2019. The attached Report correctly shows positive operating cash flow in items 1.9 and 4.2 of $474,000 - there are no other changes to the Report.
About Veriluma
Veriluma has developed and patented an advanced algorithmic approach to deliver decisive insight to decision makers. Veriluma's software, Intelfuze, augments the available data and human knowledge with artificial speed and unbiased accuracy. Intelfuze is a form of advanced, forward-looking analytics, which provides assessments about future outcomes and a preferred course of action. Originally developed for the Australian Defence Intelligence Organisation, Veriluma's software provides a rapid and accurate assessment about situations of national interest.
In complex decision making situations, the ability to comprehensively manage incomplete or uncertain inputs is highly valuable for businesses, governments and individuals. Orbis Research estimates that the Artificial Intelligence/Prescriptive Analytics market is currently worth US$4.6b, and will grow at a CAGR of 22%, to reach an estimated US$20b by 2020. Currently, 10% of organisations have some form of prescriptive analytics and this is expected to grow to 35% by 2020. ¹Source: Gartner Forecast Snapshot: Prescriptive Analytics, Worldwide, 2016; 5 February 2016.
Veriluma's software has wide application across multiple industries including banking and financial services, insurance, defence and national security, legal and health.
www.veriluma.com
Appendix 4C
Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
+Rule 4.7B
Appendix 4C
Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16
Name of entity
Veriluma Limited
|
ABN
|
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
|
48 142 901 353
|
30 June 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (12
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
$A'000
|
1.
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
1.1
|
Receipts from customers
|
770
|
823
|
1.2
|
Payments for
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
research and development
|
-
|
-
|
|
(b)
|
product manufacturing and operating costs
|
-
|
-
|
|
(c)
|
advertising and marketing
|
-
|
-
|
|
(d)
|
leased assets
|
-
|
-
|
|
(e)
|
staff costs
|
(106)
|
(575)
|
|
(f)
|
administration and corporate costs
|
(187)
|
(633)
|
1.3
|
Dividends received (see note 3)
|
-
|
-
|
1.4
|
Interest received
|
-
|
-
|
1.5
|
Interest and other costs of finance paid
|
(3)
|
(6)
|
1.6
|
Income taxes paid
|
-
|
-
|
1.7
|
Government grants and tax incentives
|
-
|
242
|
1.8
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
-
|
-
|
1.9
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|
474
|
(149)
|
2.
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
2.1
|
Payments to acquire:
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
|
(b)
|
businesses (see item 10)
|
-
|
-
|
|
(c)
|
investments
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (12
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
$A'000
|
|
(d)
|
intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
|
(e)
|
other non-current assets
|
-
|
-
|
2.2
|
Proceeds from disposal of:
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
|
(b)
|
businesses (see item 10)
|
-
|
-
|
|
(c)
|
investments
|
-
|
-
|
|
(d)
|
intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
|
(e)
|
other non-current assets
|
-
|
-
|
2.3
|
Cash flows from loans to other entities
|
-
|
-
|
2.4
|
Dividends received (see note 3)
|
-
|
-
|
2.5
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
-
|
-
|
2.6
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
-
|
-
|
3.
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
3.1
|
Proceeds from issues of shares
|
-
|
68
|
3.2
|
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
|
220
|
430
|
3.3
|
Proceeds from exercise of share options
|
-
|
-
|
3.4
|
Transaction costs related to issues of shares,
|
-
|
-
|
|
convertible notes or options
|
|
|
3.5
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
3.6
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
-
|
(70)
|
3.7
|
Transaction costs related to loans and
|
-
|
(39)
|
|
borrowings
|
|
|
3.8
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
3.9
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
-
|
-
|
3.10
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|
220
|
389
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
|
|
quarter/year to date
|
20
|
474
|
4.2
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|
474
|
(149)
|
|
(item 1.9 above)
|
|
|
4.3
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
-
|
-
|
|
(item 2.6 above)
|
|
|
4.4
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|
220
|
389
|
|
(item 3.10 above)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (12
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
$A'000
|
4.5
|
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash
|
-
|
-
|
|
held
|
|
4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
|
714
|
714
|
Current quarter
|
Previous quarter
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
5.1
|
Bank balances
|
714
|
20
|
5.2
|
Call deposits
|
-
|
-
|
5.3
|
Bank overdrafts
|
-
|
-
|
5.4
|
Other (provide details)
|
-
|
-
|
5.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter
|
714
|
20
|
|
(should equal item 4.6 above)
|
|
|
6.
|
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
|
Current quarter
|
|
|
$A'000
|
6.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
|
22
|
6.2
|
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in
|
-
|
|
item 2.3
|
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Includes director salaries, fees and superannuation, inclusive of GST.
|
7.
|
Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
|
Current quarter
|
|
|
$A'000
|
7.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
|
-
|
7.2
|
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in
|
-
|
|
item 2.3
|
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
N/A
|
Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
-
Loan facilities
-
Credit standby arrangements
-
Other (please specify)
|
Total facility amount at
|
Amount drawn at
|
quarter end
|
quarter end
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
(40)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
Veriluma Software Pty Ltd ANZ overdraft
|
9.
|
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
|
$A'000
|
9.1
|
Research and development
|
-
|
9.2
|
Product manufacturing and operating costs
|
-
|
9.3
|
Advertising and marketing
|
-
|
9.4
|
Leased assets
|
-
|
9.5
|
Staff costs
|
312
|
9.6
|
Administration and corporate costs
|
288
|
9.7
|
Other (includes costs of re-listing and capital raising)
|
1,300
|
9.8
|
Total estimated cash outflows
|
1,900
Note: Veriluma Limited released a notice of annual general meeting on 9 July 2019 which includes a resolution seeking shareholder approval to raise up to $5,400,000, and intends to soon release a prospectus in respect of that capital raising.
|
10.
|
Acquisitions and disposals of
|
Acquisitions
|
Disposals
|
|
business entities
|
|
|
|
(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
|
|
|
10.1
|
Name of entity
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
10.2
|
Place of incorporation or registration
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
10.3
|
Consideration for acquisition or
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
disposal
|
|
|
10.4
|
Total net assets
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
10.5
|
Nature of business
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
