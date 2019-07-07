Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veriluma : Appointment of Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

ASX Announcement

5 July 2019

Appointment of Advisory Board

Veriluma Limited (ASX: VRI, Veriluma or Company), one of Australia's leading Artificial Intelligence companies providing prescriptive analytics software solutions, is pleased to introduce our new Advisory Board.

Veriluma welcomes Ms Megan James, Mr Antanas Guoga, Dr Eugene Dubossarsky, Mr Karl Smith and Mr Henry Cheang as members of our newly-formed Advisory Board supporting Veriluma's main board and management team.

The members of the Advisory Board bring, among other things, access to networks, mentoring and advice; strategic feedback on business plans, proposed transactions and strategic relationships; views on opportunities and risks; introductions to deals and sources of capital. The Advisors will help Veriluma grow nationally and globally and, in lieu of a retainer, members may receive a commission for introductions they make to opportunities which Veriluma then secures.

"We are honoured to have such distinguished and successful people serve on our Advisory Board," said Veriluma's Chairman, Andrew Grover. "The company can only be enhanced by their collective experience and calibre."

About the Advisory Board

Ms Megan James, CEO, Australian Data Centres, Canberra

Megan plays a dynamic role in Australia's Information, Communications and Technology industry as the first and only female CEO in the rapidly expanding and fiercely competitive data centre sector. As the former General Manager and founding staff member, the operation has seen ongoing success under Megan's management. She has been instrumental in growing the offering of the data centre to what it is today, and qualifying it for appropriate panels for Government Business. Megan is President of Women In IT and Communications - an organisation that encourages education and participation of women in the IT industry. She uses her skill as an engaging speaker regularly for the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA). Her philanthropic efforts for this particular charity have spanned over 20 years, and she is Deputy Chair of the Board. She is also a member of the board of the AIIA.

Mr Antanas (Tony) Guoga, Vilnius, Lithuania

Tony is a politician and a former Member of the European Parliament for Lithuania. He is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and the founder of the Blockchain Centre in Vilnius, Lithuania.

VERILUMA LIMITED

ABN 48 142 901 353

Level 3, 33-35 Atchison Street, St Leonards NSW 2065

Phone +61 2 9146 4742 Email investor@veriluma.com Web www.veriluma.com

Page | 1

A state-of-the-art coworking and shared office space for blockchain startups, Blockchain Centre is connecting key stakeholders on three continents. It joins partner Blockchain Centres in Melbourne and Shanghai. Some of Tony's roles have been the investment advisor to the Mayor of Vilnius, the Vice President of the Lithuanian Rowing Federation and the Lithuanian Basketball Federation and the Lithuanian Olympic attaché at the 2012 London Games. Tony is the founder and partner of Crypto Tax and Legal. Tony recently spoke at the London Tech Week on AI and has been in the Top 100 Fintech sustainable development goals influencer list, LATTICE80 Fintech Europe 200 list and was the only member of the European Parliament to make it into the Top 200 most influential world philanthropists and social entrepreneurs list.

Mr Eugene Dubossarsky, Founder, AlphaZetta, Sydney

Eugene is a leader in the Data Analytics field in Australia and Globally. He holds a Ph.D. in Machine Learning, and has over two decades of commercial experience as a data scientist, consultant, trainer, software developer, entrepreneur, strategist and leader. He is a Founder of AlphaZetta, a global data analytics consultancy, and head of the AlphaZetta Training Academy. He is also a Founding Partner of Advantage Data, an Australian AI technology firm, and Chief Innovation Officer at reask.earth, a catastrophe risk management company. He is the founder of the Australia New Zealand Data Analytics Network, a community of over 16,000.

Mr Karl Smith, Decision Point, UK

Karl is a technology thought leader with 30 years' experience, involved in AI, IoT and Blockchain. Karl has a track record of building new technology products & consulting professional services from the ground up and into highly successful revenue generating offerings which include the launch of Wipro Digital, Accenture EUX and Zoopla among others. Karl is a Fellow of the British Computer Society and involved with the Cognitive Computing Consortium and Government Blockchain Association in the USA. Karl's most recent engagement was a leading role in one of the largest end-to-end Enterprise Agility projects in the world for a major banking group in the UK.

Mr Henry Cheang, CEO, Potentiate, Sydney

Henry is a serial entrepreneur who has founded, operated and exited over 20+ businesses since the 1990's. He has overseen the growth and development of Potentiate from a four person software sales and servicing business, to over 100+ staff, global Data Intelligence company that Potentiate is today. At Potentiate he has focused on developing next generation technologies to drive new innovations in the space of data-driven marketing services including the handling of big data systems and services. Outside his daily job at Potentiate, Henry's current roles include Non- Executive Director roles at Information Tools Limited, Kapiche Limited, ID Driver Pty Ltd, as well as Non-Executive Chairman roles at Livius Pty Ltd and Veriglif Inc.

For more information, please contact

investor@veriluma.com

VERILUMA LIMITED (ASX: VRI)

Page | 2

About Veriluma

Veriluma has developed and patented an advanced algorithmic approach to deliver decisive insight to decision makers. Veriluma's software, Intelfuze, augments the available data and human knowledge with artificial speed and unbiased accuracy. Intelfuze is a form of advanced, forward-looking analytics, which provides assessments about future outcomes and a preferred course of action. Originally developed for the Australian Defence Intelligence Organisation, Veriluma's software provides a rapid and accurate assessment about situations of national interest.

In complex decision making situations, the ability to comprehensively manage incomplete or uncertain inputs is highly valuable for businesses, governments and individuals. Orbis Research estimates that the Artificial Intelligence/Prescriptive Analytics market is currently worth US$4.6b, and will grow at a CAGR of 22%, to reach an estimated US$20b by 2020. Currently, 10% of organisations have some form of prescriptive analytics and this is expected to grow to 35% by 2020. ¹Source: Gartner Forecast Snapshot: Prescriptive Analytics, Worldwide, 2016; 5 February 2016.

Veriluma's software has wide application across multiple industries including banking and financial services, insurance, defence and national security, legal and health.

www.veriluma.com

VERILUMA LIMITED (ASX: VRI)

Page | 3

Disclaimer

Veriluma Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 02:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:43pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Chairman's Update, July 2019
PU
10:38pBAGUIO GREEN : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the Month ended 30 June 2019
PU
10:37pAIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
RE
10:33pAIRASIA BERHAD : and Mediacorp answer Singaporeans' call to travel
PU
10:23pGREENLAND HONG KONG : Voluntary announcement proposed issue of u.s. dollar denominated bonds by greenland hong kong holdings limited
PU
10:13pCAPRICORN METALS : Initial Directors' Interest Notice – M Clark
PU
10:13pCAPRICORN METALS : Initial Directors' Interest Notice – M Okeby
PU
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops AI-based Diagnostic Technology
BU
10:08pQUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Notification of passing away of the Chairman of Audit Committee
PU
10:03pVERILUMA : Appointment of Advisory Board
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
3CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
4WeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO - source
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 4th Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About