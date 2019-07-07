Veriluma : Appointment of Advisory Board

ASX Announcement 5 July 2019 Appointment of Advisory Board Veriluma Limited (ASX: VRI, Veriluma or Company), one of Australia's leading Artificial Intelligence companies providing prescriptive analytics software solutions, is pleased to introduce our new Advisory Board. Veriluma welcomes Ms Megan James, Mr Antanas Guoga, Dr Eugene Dubossarsky, Mr Karl Smith and Mr Henry Cheang as members of our newly-formed Advisory Board supporting Veriluma's main board and management team. The members of the Advisory Board bring, among other things, access to networks, mentoring and advice; strategic feedback on business plans, proposed transactions and strategic relationships; views on opportunities and risks; introductions to deals and sources of capital. The Advisors will help Veriluma grow nationally and globally and, in lieu of a retainer, members may receive a commission for introductions they make to opportunities which Veriluma then secures. "We are honoured to have such distinguished and successful people serve on our Advisory Board," said Veriluma's Chairman, Andrew Grover. "The company can only be enhanced by their collective experience and calibre." About the Advisory Board Ms Megan James, CEO, Australian Data Centres, Canberra Megan plays a dynamic role in Australia's Information, Communications and Technology industry as the first and only female CEO in the rapidly expanding and fiercely competitive data centre sector. As the former General Manager and founding staff member, the operation has seen ongoing success under Megan's management. She has been instrumental in growing the offering of the data centre to what it is today, and qualifying it for appropriate panels for Government Business. Megan is President of Women In IT and Communications - an organisation that encourages education and participation of women in the IT industry. She uses her skill as an engaging speaker regularly for the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA). Her philanthropic efforts for this particular charity have spanned over 20 years, and she is Deputy Chair of the Board. She is also a member of the board of the AIIA. Mr Antanas (Tony) Guoga, Vilnius, Lithuania Tony is a politician and a former Member of the European Parliament for Lithuania. He is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and the founder of the Blockchain Centre in Vilnius, Lithuania. VERILUMA LIMITED ABN 48 142 901 353 Level 3, 33-35 Atchison Street, St Leonards NSW 2065 Phone +61 2 9146 4742 ● Email investor@veriluma.com● Web www.veriluma.com Page | 1

A state-of-the-art coworking and shared office space for blockchain startups, Blockchain Centre is connecting key stakeholders on three continents. It joins partner Blockchain Centres in Melbourne and Shanghai. Some of Tony's roles have been the investment advisor to the Mayor of Vilnius, the Vice President of the Lithuanian Rowing Federation and the Lithuanian Basketball Federation and the Lithuanian Olympic attaché at the 2012 London Games. Tony is the founder and partner of Crypto Tax and Legal. Tony recently spoke at the London Tech Week on AI and has been in the Top 100 Fintech sustainable development goals influencer list, LATTICE80 Fintech Europe 200 list and was the only member of the European Parliament to make it into the Top 200 most influential world philanthropists and social entrepreneurs list. Mr Eugene Dubossarsky, Founder, AlphaZetta, Sydney Eugene is a leader in the Data Analytics field in Australia and Globally. He holds a Ph.D. in Machine Learning, and has over two decades of commercial experience as a data scientist, consultant, trainer, software developer, entrepreneur, strategist and leader. He is a Founder of AlphaZetta, a global data analytics consultancy, and head of the AlphaZetta Training Academy. He is also a Founding Partner of Advantage Data, an Australian AI technology firm, and Chief Innovation Officer at reask.earth, a catastrophe risk management company. He is the founder of the Australia New Zealand Data Analytics Network, a community of over 16,000. Mr Karl Smith, Decision Point, UK Karl is a technology thought leader with 30 years' experience, involved in AI, IoT and Blockchain. Karl has a track record of building new technology products & consulting professional services from the ground up and into highly successful revenue generating offerings which include the launch of Wipro Digital, Accenture EUX and Zoopla among others. Karl is a Fellow of the British Computer Society and involved with the Cognitive Computing Consortium and Government Blockchain Association in the USA. Karl's most recent engagement was a leading role in one of the largest end-to-end Enterprise Agility projects in the world for a major banking group in the UK. Mr Henry Cheang, CEO, Potentiate, Sydney Henry is a serial entrepreneur who has founded, operated and exited over 20+ businesses since the 1990's. He has overseen the growth and development of Potentiate from a four person software sales and servicing business, to over 100+ staff, global Data Intelligence company that Potentiate is today. At Potentiate he has focused on developing next generation technologies to drive new innovations in the space of data-driven marketing services including the handling of big data systems and services. Outside his daily job at Potentiate, Henry's current roles include Non- Executive Director roles at Information Tools Limited, Kapiche Limited, ID Driver Pty Ltd, as well as Non-Executive Chairman roles at Livius Pty Ltd and Veriglif Inc.

About Veriluma Veriluma has developed and patented an advanced algorithmic approach to deliver decisive insight to decision makers. Veriluma's software, Intelfuze, augments the available data and human knowledge with artificial speed and unbiased accuracy. Intelfuze is a form of advanced, forward-looking analytics, which provides assessments about future outcomes and a preferred course of action. Originally developed for the Australian Defence Intelligence Organisation, Veriluma's software provides a rapid and accurate assessment about situations of national interest. In complex decision making situations, the ability to comprehensively manage incomplete or uncertain inputs is highly valuable for businesses, governments and individuals. Orbis Research estimates that the Artificial Intelligence/Prescriptive Analytics market is currently worth US$4.6b, and will grow at a CAGR of 22%, to reach an estimated US$20b by 2020. Currently, 10% of organisations have some form of prescriptive analytics and this is expected to grow to 35% by 2020. ¹Source: Gartner Forecast Snapshot: Prescriptive Analytics, Worldwide, 2016; 5 February 2016. Veriluma's software has wide application across multiple industries including banking and financial services, insurance, defence and national security, legal and health.