Veriluma : Change in Substantial Holding

The previous notice was given to the company on

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) 12.57% 6.09% Fully paid ordinary shares 45,156,000 (based on 45,156,000 (based on 359,131,459 741,304,799 shares on issue) shares on issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant Nature of change Consideration Class and number of Person's votes change interest changed (6) given in relation to securities affected affected change (7) Elizabeth Ann Dilution by issue Fully paid ordinary 30/7/2018 of new fully paid N/A N/A Whitelock shares ordinary shares Elizabeth Ann Dilution by issue Fully paid ordinary 22/11/2018 of new fully paid N/A N/A Whitelock shares ordinary shares Elizabeth Ann Dilution by issue Fully paid ordinary 4/4/2019 of new fully paid N/A N/A Whitelock shares ordinary shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: