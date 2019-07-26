Log in
Veriluma : Change in Substantial Holding

07/26/2019 | 08:20am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Veriluma Limited

ACN/ARSN

142 901 353

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Elizabeth Ann Whitelock

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

30/7/2018, 22/11/2018 and 4/4/2019 14/09/2016 14/09/2016

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

12.57%

6.09%

Fully paid ordinary shares

45,156,000

(based on

45,156,000

(based on

359,131,459

741,304,799

shares on issue)

shares on issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of change

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's votes

change

interest changed

(6)

given in relation to

securities affected

affected

change (7)

Elizabeth Ann

Dilution by issue

Fully paid ordinary

30/7/2018

of new fully paid

N/A

N/A

Whitelock

shares

ordinary shares

Elizabeth Ann

Dilution by issue

Fully paid ordinary

22/11/2018

of new fully paid

N/A

N/A

Whitelock

shares

ordinary shares

Elizabeth Ann

Dilution by issue

Fully paid ordinary

4/4/2019

of new fully paid

N/A

N/A

Whitelock

shares

ordinary shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered

Person

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and

Person's

holder of

entitled to be

number of

votes

securities

registered as

securities

holder (8)

Elizabeth Ann Whitelock

Same

Same

Direct

45,156,000

45,156,000

fully paid

ordinary

shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Elizabeth Ann Whitelock

8 Ridge Road, Arcadia NSW 2159

Signature

print name

Elizabeth Ann Whitelock

capacity

Individual

sign here

date

25/7/2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Veriluma Limited published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 12:19:09 UTC
