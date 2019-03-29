Verimatrix : Secures the Connected Content Workflow at NAB 2019

NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU3110) – Verimatrix,
an Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) company, will be highlighting
its spectrum of cloud-based solutions that combine world-class security
techniques with 360-degree analytics capabilities, providing trusted
insights from the head-end to the device at the NAB Show 2019.
"The long-term success of connected devices and services in any industry
will largely depend on the security measures in place to eliminate
evolving threats and provide a transparent user experience. By
leveraging our position in the network, we have taken this further by
monitoring the data that flows across all devices and network types
within video service delivery,” said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix.
“At NAB, we are demonstrating how this combination enables us to offer
highly efficient and secure distribution platforms that provide new
business insights for customers looking to maintain a competitive edge.”
The cloud is at the core of the company’s demonstrations leveraging the
operational efficiencies and inherent flexibility of cloud-based
workflows. Illustrating the product synergies of the newly combined
company, Verimatrix will be highlighting an expanded and strengthened MultiRights™
OTT multi-DRM solution, offered as a cloud service or an on-premise
deployment. Combining the Verimatrix multi-DRM solution, featuring
harmonized rights management, with Inside Secure’s proven Content
Protection Client and Code
Protection demonstrates the benefits of the complete, end-to-end,
and highly secure solution for the protection of premium pay-TV content
on any device.
For content providers, connected content distribution services will also
be on display. nTitleMe™
is a cloud-based SaaS that streamlines content provider-operator
relationships with a single integration for subscriber authentication,
allowing subscribers to log-in once for a frictionless TV Everywhere
experience. RightsConnex™
is an “encrypt once, deliver everywhere” distribution solution that
improves security, visibility and control over the content distribution
and management operations within a cloud-based video workflow.
Verimatrix will also be highlighting watermarking-as-a-service offering
by its server-side StreamMark™
and StreamMark™ Origin solutions for video-on-demand (VOD) content.
StreamMark Origin, a cloud service for business-to-business (B2B)
anti-piracy protection, will demonstrate the benefits of embedding an
origin watermark in B2B content in order to identify the affiliate or
operator that receives the stream and any consequent leaks along that
delivery chain. This type of upstream watermarking enables new business
models for premium content, such as early release windows, with a higher
level of confidence to deter/reduce piracy.
The Verspective®
Analytics solution suite will be on display to illustrate how
Verspective RT and Verspective Intelligence – both offered as a cloud
SaaS – can help reduce churn, increase average revenue per user (ARPU)
and reduce total cost of ownership. Verspective aggregates network and
device data into a secure, cloud-based data lake, while granting secure
and role-based access to each department such as operations, marketing,
content, product and advertising sales. Verspective is offered as a
standalone SaaS that can be easily integrated with existing systems for
operators and content providers, or as a complement to the Verimatrix
Video Content Authority System (VCAS™), an end-to-end content and
revenue security architecture for all kinds of networks and device types.
Key events:
-
The
Changing Face of Pay-TV Piracy – Apr. 10 - 10:40am, N258
CTO
Petr Peterka will put into perspective how much pirated media content
has changed since the advent of IP video and OTT distribution. The
same infrastructure and tools that have revolutionized video
distribution and enabled an explosion of content have also been
exploited by pirates for illicit redistribution. He will explain the
new methods and tools to best address piracy.
-
4K
4Charity Fun Run – Apr. 9 - 7:30am Sunset Park, Las Vegas
Verimatrix
is a proud sponsor of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run. Girls Who Code, this
year’s beneficiary, is a national non-profit organization working to
close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a
programmer looks like and does.
-
PRODU
Technologia Awards – Apr. 9, 12:00pm, NAB Studio between North
and Central Halls
The Verimatrix deployment with Izzi Telecom
of the Verimatrix Secure Cloud for the 2018 FIFA World Cup has been
shortlisted in the Technology Project category.
-
IABM
BaM Awards® 2019 – Apr. 9 – 6:00pm, The Westgate
nTitleMe
has been shortlisted in the Consume category for IABM BaM Awards as
one of 40 companies at the NAB Show.
-
NAB
Product of the Year Awards – Apr. 10 – 5:30pm, Ballroom , The
Westgate
Verimatrix has been named an official nominee in the
first-ever NAB Show Product of the Year Awards for its nTitleMe
solution.
For additional information about Verimatrix’s presence during the NAB
Show 2019 or to book an appointment, please visit www.verimatrix.com/NAB2019.
Follow the conversation at #NABShow.
About Verimatrix
Verimatrix specializes in enhancing and securing revenue for connected
devices and IP-based services around the world. Recognizing the need to
improve digital exchange between content providers, video service
operators, and subscribers, Verimatrix is focused on enhancing the
connected content distribution workflow by leveraging its award-winning VCAS™
security and Verspective®
Analytics solutions, and unmatched partner ecosystem, to reduce the
costs and complexities associated with legacy distribution workflows. To
learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com,
our Pay
TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to
join the conversation.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon
IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’
transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its
deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products
having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the
entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding
markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video
content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and
telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range
of customers, including service providers, operators, content
distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328006016/en/