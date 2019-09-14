Log in
Verimatrix: Sri Lanka Telecom Selects Proven Partner Ecosystem to Deploy Large Scale TV Everywhere Experience in Island Nation

09/14/2019 | 12:31am EDT

Millennium I.T.E.S.P, Beenius, Broadpeak and Verimatrix Combine Forces to Successfully Launch PEO TV Go Service

Regulatory News:

IBC 2019 - Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) has selected a proven partner ecosystem, led by systems integrator Millennium I.T.E.S.P, to deploy its Personalised Entertainment Option (PEO) TV Go, the latest TV Everywhere solution complementing its pioneering IPTV service, SLT PEO TV. The integration and combined experience of Beenius, Broadpeak and Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX) helped SLT to rapidly transition to a more advanced and secure video delivery platform. PEO TV Go provides an enhanced interactive experience for subscribers and enables them to develop their own content on the platform.

Beenius provides the OTT delivery platform and Broadpeak brings its CDN and video-on-demand solutions, while Verimatrix provides its advanced Multi-DRM solution to harmonize native DRM on all device types for the PEO TV Go application. Millennium I.T.E.S.P, an established partner of SLT, managed the rapid OTT deployment, which will help SLT double its PEO TV subscriber base in two years and attract more 4G consumers.

“As a media system integrator and interactive TV solution provider, Beenius is committed to supporting operators that want to rollout innovative new video services,” said Filip Remškar, CEO of Beenius. “SLT's PEO TV Go offers consumption of TV content on all available devices, managed from a single platform. Close collaboration with our partners brings aggregated value to the project in terms of a unified user experience across OTT devices, security and simplicity of consumption and application on the go.”

“To meet the growing consumer demand for video content on every screen, SLT needed a scalable and efficient video streaming solution,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “Over the last four years, we’ve worked closely with SLT to grow and perfect its PEO TV IPTV offering for VOD and catch-up TV services. We are very proud to accompany them now with their PEO TV Go offer addressing companion devices. Using our BkS350 origin packager and BkS400 video cache server, SLT can handle a massive streaming capacity in adaptive bitrate formats and deliver a high quality of service for live, VOD and catch-up applications on all screens.”

“The Sri Lankan pay-TV market is highly competitive, so we worked alongside key industry players to understand SLT’s network needs and enable a rapid deployment of our Multi-DRM solution,” said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. “SLT opted to deploy Multi-DRM as a software-as-a-service to help reduce CAPEX while addressing the growing complexity of managing multiple devices with native DRMs. This positions them to easily add different network types and devices in the future.”

About SLT

The SLT Group a blue-chip company and a dominant player in the Sri Lankan Telecom and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) space, has a customer base of over eight million including multinational corporations, large and small corporate, public sector, retail and domestic customers. The SLT Group provides a full range of ICT facilities and services in the areas of voice, data, broadband, wholesale, enterprise, TV and mobile services. http://www.slt.lk.

###


© Business Wire 2019
