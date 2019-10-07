Log in
Verimatrix : nTitleMe Receives Perfect Score from Broadband Technology Report's Diamond Technology Reviews 2019

10/07/2019 | 11:41am EDT

TV Authentication Solution Awarded Five Diamonds for Superb Performance
From 15th Annual Technology Recognition Program

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications, today announced that its nTitleMe solution received a score of five diamonds from Broadband Technology Report’s annual technology recognition program for vendors serving the broadband cable industry. The score of five diamonds – the highest achievable – indicates a superb product that sets a new standard for performance and/or breaks new ground.

nTitleMe enables content providers to offer subscribers a seamless TV Everywhere experience. A cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, it securely streamlines content provider-operator relationships, safeguards content and associated revenues, and scales to any audience size.

To determine scores, each entry was assigned to at least three of Broadband Technology Report’s expert volunteer judges with similar products from different vendors reviewed by the same group of panelists. Judges based scores and comments on written material provided by vendors, as well as their own experience with or knowledge of the specific technologies. Verimatrix was one of just two companies to receive the perfect score.

Commented one of the program’s judges, “The flexibility of nTitleMe allows operators to provide a long-desired service by customers, that being access to their content anywhere, on any device, at any time. It takes into account the unique protection schemes used by content authors by integrating into service providers OSS/BSS systems, allowing for a seamless experience by the end user."

“The promise of TV Everywhere can feel misleading to consumers if they cannot easily enjoy their content wherever they may be, and that can result in costly churn,” commented Martin Bergenwall, SVP, Product Management, at Verimatrix. “Receiving five diamonds from such a highly lauded program underscores why nTitleMe is imperative for rights owners and video service operators who want to deliver the TV Everywhere experience that viewers expect. It not only streamlines content provider-operator relationships but also ensures a seamless user experience.”

Click here to see the full list of high scorers from the Diamond Technology Reviews 2019. To learn more about how nTitleMe reduces friction and adds value within the content distribution workflow, visit www.verimatrix.com/solutions/tv-authentication.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) is a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
