Veriphyr : Advisor Steve Katz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions to Information Security Industry's First CISO Recognized by Shared Risk Assessments Program

Veriphyr, a leader in healthcare patient data privacy monitoring, announced today that strategic advisor Steve Katz, executive advisor on privacy and security for Deloitte and advisor to the Board of the H-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center), has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Shared Assessments Program.

“Steve Katz has been a driving force in protecting data for more than 30 years, which is why we selected him as our Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2019,” said Catherine A. Allen, Chairman & CEO of the Shared Assessments Program. “He has been a pioneer, influencer, thought leader and mentor for generations of executives.”

Steve Katz was the world’s first CISO when he joined Citibank/Citigroup, has served as head of Information Security for JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch, and helped manage the Information Security program at Kaiser Permanente. He was the founder of the FS-ISAC (Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center) and was named “Healthcare Information Security Luminary of Year” by the Healthcare Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC).

“Being selected for this award by a committee of my peers is a tremendous honor,” said Steve Katz. “The Shared Assessments Program does invaluable work via training, certification, information sharing, and community building. I appreciate their work and this recognition.”

“Steve is one of the most visionary CISOs I have ever worked with, this is a well-deserved honor,“ said Alan Norquist, CEO and Founder of Veriphyr. “We are extremely fortunate to have Steve as a strategic technology, business and healthcare industry advisor.”

About the Shared Assessments Program

As the only organization that has uniquely positioned and developed standardized resources to bring efficiencies to the market for more than a decade, the Shared Assessments Program has become the trusted source in third party risk assurance. Shared Assessments offers opportunities for members to address global risk management challenges through committees, awareness groups, interest groups and special projects. Join the dialog with peer companies and learn how you can optimize your compliance programs while building a better understanding of what it takes to create a more risk sensitive environment in your organization.

About Veriphyr

Veriphyr uses advanced data analytics to proactively detect and report impermissible use of patient data by employees, contractors and anyone with access to clinical or business applications. Veriphyr accurately detects and reports on healthcare worker access to patient data without a valid reason by automatically determining each worker’s job duties based solely on activity data. The Veriphyr HIPAA patient privacy monitoring solution delivers the information healthcare organizations need, when they need it to maintain regulatory compliance and ensure patient data confidentiality. For more information, visit www.veriphyr.com.

