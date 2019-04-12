Veriphyr : Advisor Steve Katz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions to Information Security Industry's First CISO Recognized by Shared Risk Assessments Program

Veriphyr, a leader in healthcare
patient data privacy monitoring, announced today that strategic advisor
Steve Katz, executive advisor on privacy and security for Deloitte and
advisor to the Board of the H-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and
Analysis Center), has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the
Shared Assessments Program.
“Steve Katz has been a driving force in protecting data for more than 30
years, which is why we selected him as our Lifetime Achievement Award
winner for 2019,” said Catherine A. Allen, Chairman & CEO of the Shared
Assessments Program. “He has been a pioneer, influencer, thought leader
and mentor for generations of executives.”
Steve Katz was the world’s first CISO when he joined Citibank/Citigroup,
has served as head of Information Security for JP Morgan and Merrill
Lynch, and helped manage the Information Security program at Kaiser
Permanente. He was the founder of the FS-ISAC (Financial Services
Information Sharing and Analysis Center) and was named “Healthcare
Information Security Luminary of Year” by the Healthcare Information
Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC).
“Being selected for this award by a committee of my peers is a
tremendous honor,” said Steve Katz. “The Shared Assessments Program does
invaluable work via training, certification, information sharing, and
community building. I appreciate their work and this recognition.”
“Steve is one of the most visionary CISOs I have ever worked with, this
is a well-deserved honor,“ said Alan Norquist, CEO and Founder of
Veriphyr. “We are extremely fortunate to have Steve as a strategic
technology, business and healthcare industry advisor.”
About the Shared Assessments Program
As the only
organization that has uniquely positioned and developed standardized
resources to bring efficiencies to the market for more than a decade,
the Shared Assessments Program
has become the trusted source in third party risk assurance. Shared
Assessments offers opportunities for members to address global risk
management challenges through committees, awareness groups, interest
groups and special projects. Join the dialog with peer companies and
learn how you can optimize your compliance programs while building a
better understanding of what it takes to create a more risk sensitive
environment in your organization.
About Veriphyr
Veriphyr uses advanced data analytics to
proactively detect and report impermissible use of patient data by
employees, contractors and anyone with access to clinical or business
applications. Veriphyr accurately detects and reports on healthcare
worker access to patient data without a valid reason by automatically
determining each worker’s job duties based solely on activity data. The
Veriphyr HIPAA patient privacy monitoring solution delivers the
information healthcare organizations need, when they need it to maintain
regulatory compliance and ensure patient data confidentiality. For more
information, visit www.veriphyr.com.
