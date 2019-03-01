Veriphyr : CEO Alan Norquist to Present at America's Growth Capital's (ACG) 15th West Coast Technology Growth Conference

Presentation on Data Analytics Solution that Detects Impermissible Use
of Medical Records the First Time it Happens.
Veriphyr:
WHO:
Alan Norquist, CEO. Norquist has over 30 years as a
product/service and marketing executive in early-stage high-growth
compliance, data analytics, and data integration companies in Boston and
Silicon Valley. Norquist was a co-founder of Cambridge Technology
Partners (IPO), the VP of marketing at Imperva (IPO), and an early
executive at Trovix (acquired by Monster). Experienced in finding
product-market fit, driving the rapid evolution of services/products,
and establishing dominant market leadership, Norquist holds a degree in
engineering (BSE) from Princeton University and an MBA from University
of California, Berkeley.
WHAT:
Veriphyr Structural Analytics™ alert healthcare Chief Privacy
Officers (CPO) to the impermissible use of patient data by employees the
first time it happens, preventing regulatory fines, legal judgments and
costly incident response. Regulators have dramatically increased privacy
requirements over the past two years in US (HIPAA), Canada (PHIPA) and
EU (GDPR). The established market is under-served and under-penetrated
by first-generation, rule-based, licensed software. Veriphyr SaaS data
analytics subscription service is uniquely accurate, proactive,
automated, and frictionless. Rather than relying on rules,
static/generic job definitions or title/departments, Veriphyr Structural
Analytics™ automatically analyze the unique structure of each
organization, find its unique “job responsibility” profiles and
dynamically assign each worker to the profile appropriate for him/her at
the time of each access in order to accurately detect impermissible use
of medical records the first time it happens.
WHERE:
ACG’s 15th West Coast Technology Growth Conference, The
Hilton, San Francisco, California.
WHEN:
Monday, March 4 at 2:00 PM
HOW:
Contact Majed Tomeh, CFO, at mgtomeh@veriphyr.com or
781-367-7900 to schedule a conversation at the conference or via
conference call.
About ACG’s 15th West Coast Technology Growth Conference
The premier showcase for fast growing, predominately private technology
companies. Throughout the two days, investors schedule one-on-one
meetings with the CEOs of a select group of industry leading companies.
About Veriphyr
Veriphyr advanced data analytics proactively detect and report
impermissible use of patient data by employees, contractors, and anyone
else with access to clinical or business applications. The Veriphyr
HIPAA privacy compliance solution delivers the right information, at the
right time, to maintain regulatory compliance and ensure the highest
level of patient privacy.
