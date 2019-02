Veris Limited

31 December 2018 Interim Financial Report

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors of Veris Limited (the "Company" or "Veris") present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of the group comprising Veris Limited and its controlled entities (together referred to as "the Group"), for the six months ended 31 December 2018 and the independent review report thereon.

DIRECTORS

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the interim period are:

Name Role Period of Directorship Non-executive Derek La Ferla Independent Non-Executive Chairman Appointed 28 October 2011 Tom Lawrence Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed 13 October 2011 Karl Paganin Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed 19 October 2015 Executive Adam Lamond Executive Director Appointed 13 October 2011 Brian Elton Executive Director Appointed 29 March 2018

Derek La Ferla | Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Mr La Ferla is an experienced corporate lawyer and company director with more than 30 years' experience. He has held senior positions with some of Australia's leading law firms, and is currently a Partner with Western Australian firm, Lavan, in the firm's Corporate Services Group. Mr La Ferla also serves as the chairman of Sandfire Resources Limited and Threat Protect Australia Limited and is a director of Goldfields Money Limited. He is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and member of the AICD Western Australian Council.

Special Responsibilities

Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Committee

Other Listed Company Directorships in last 3 years

Sandfire Resources Limited (May 2010 - Current)

Threat Protect Australia Limited (September 2015 - Current)

Goldfields Money Limited (November 2015 - Current)

Interests in Securities 598,417 fully paid ordinary shares

DIRECTORS' REPORT (continued)

Adam Lamond | Executive Director

Mr Lamond has over 20 years' commercial experience with particular expertise in construction and infrastructure activities across Australia. Mr Lamond held the position of Chief Executive Officer of OTOC Limited from its listing in October 2011 to January 2014. Mr Lamond held the role of Executive Director - Business Development from January 2014 to March 2017, when he was appointed Managing Director. During this time Mr Lamond led the Company into its new strategic direction and diversification and has continued an active role within the Company throughout, supporting the evolution of the national surveying strategy and continued growth across infrastructure, property and resource markets throughout Australia.

Special Responsibilities

Member of the OHS Committee

Interests in Securities 46,041,815 fully paid ordinary shares 491,113 Unlisted Performance Rights

Tom Lawrence | Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Lawrence is a qualified accountant with a Bachelor of Laws and a Masters Degree in taxation. Mr Lawrence was the principal of Lawrence Business Management for over 15 years, providing tax and management advice to a diverse range of businesses. He now works as a solicitor for Capital Legal, advising clients on a broad range of business related transactions.

Special Responsibilities

Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee

Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the OHS Committee

Interests in Securities 7,947,598 fully paid ordinary shares

Karl Paganin | Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Paganin has over 15 years senior experience in Investment Banking, specialising in transaction structuring, equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and strategic management advice to listed companies. Mr

Paganin was a Director of Major Projects and Senior Legal Counsel for Heytesbury Pty Ltd (the private trading company of the Holmes  Court Family) which was the proprietor of John Holland Group Pty Ltd. Mr Paganin holds degrees in Law (B.Juris, LLB) and Arts (BA) from the University of Western Australia and is a Non-Executive Director of ASX listed Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited.

Special Responsibilities

Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Committee

Member of the OHS Committee

Other Listed Company Directorships in last 3 years

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd (June 2015 - current)

Interests in Securities 6,797,549 fully paid ordinary shares

DIRECTORS' REPORT (continued)

Brian Elton - Executive Director

Brian Elton has over 40 years of experience in urban and regional planning in the UK and Australia focussing on urban strategy, urban policy and governance and the delivery of major projects. Mr Elton has expertise in the areas of strategic communications and engagement, housing, social planning and is a highly regarded strategic advisor to public and private sectors organisations and to not-for-profit groups. He has held senior executive positions in local and State Government and founded Elton Consulting in 1989. Mr Elton was appointed Executive Director on 29 March when Elton Consulting Pty Ltd was acquired by the Company.

Mr Elton has been involved in some of Australia's largest urban renewal, major infrastructure and city-making projects and in ground breaking urban policy reforms. He is passionate about sustainable urbanism.

Mr Elton is a Fellow of the Planning Institute of Australia and a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His affiliations include the International Association of Public Participation, Green Building Council of Australia and the Urban Development Institute of Australia.

Special Responsibilities

Member of the Audit and Risk Committee Member of the OHS Committee

Interests in Securities 13,835,733 fully paid ordinary shares 309,167 Unlisted Performance Rights

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Veris Limited is the Group's holding company that is listed on the ASX under the code VRS.

Veris Limited have three operating businesses in the 2019 financial year - Surveying, Professional & Advisory and Communications. The Surveying business continues to be the largest business in the group. Professional and Advisory was created from the acquisition of Elton Consulting Group Pty Ltd in March 2018 and the Communications business has been extracted from the infrastructure operations that was discontinued in July 2017.

Veris is a professional service business delivering surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services to the infrastructure; property; energy, mining & resource; defence; agribusiness; tourism; leisure and government sectors throughout Australia.

Surveying Professional Services

Surveying is a profession that involves examining and recording the features of a piece of land or infrastructure in order to create maps, plans, detailed descriptions and to facilitate construction. Surveying services are provided across multiple markets including Land & Property, Resources, Infrastructure and Defence.

Professional and Advisory

Elton was acquired on 29 March 2018 to provide the foundation for the Professional and Advisory Services pillar. It was a key acquisition which allows the Group to maximise its exposure at the front-end of the lifecycle of projects, leading to greater market share and immediate revenue synergies.