Veris : Appendix 3B, New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

0
04/09/2019 | 03:13am EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

VERIS LIMITED

ABN

80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary Shares

4,098,360

3

Principal terms of the +securities

Ordinary Shares

(e.g. if options, exercise price

and expiry

date; if

partly paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding and due dates for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the conversion price

and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes.

Nil consideration.

Shares issued as an incentive for continued employment to key personnel following the Acquisition of Elton Consulting Group Pty Ltd in March 2018.

No

N/A

6c Number of +securities issued 4,098,360 without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Capacity under LR7.1 is 49,894,166 Capacity under LR7.1A is Nil

7

+Issue dates

9 April 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

367,597,922 Ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15+Record date to determine entitlements

16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Number +Class

2,072,348 Performance Rights (Issued 5 June

2017)

800,280 Performance Rights (Issued 20 December 2018)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

19Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

N/A

or commission

22Names of any brokers to the N/A issue

23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

25If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

29Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)

30How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through

a broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

32

How do security holders dispose

N/A

of their entitlements (except by

sale through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:12:10 UTC
