|
Veris : Appendix 3B, New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
04/09/2019 | 03:13am EDT
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13
Name of entity
VERIS LIMITED
ABN
80 122 958 178
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Shares
4,098,360
|
3
|
Principal terms of the +securities
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
(e.g. if options, exercise price
|
|
|
and expiry
|
date; if
|
partly paid
|
|
|
+securities,
|
the
|
amount
|
|
|
outstanding and due dates for
|
|
|
payment;
|
if
|
+convertible
|
|
|
securities,
|
the conversion price
|
|
|
and dates for conversion)
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 1
4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
∙the date from which they do
∙the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
∙the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes.
Nil consideration.
Shares issued as an incentive for continued employment to key personnel following the Acquisition of Elton Consulting Group Pty Ltd in March 2018.
No
N/A
6c Number of +securities issued 4,098,360 without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
N/A
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration, state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Capacity under LR7.1 is 49,894,166 Capacity under LR7.1A is Nil
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
9 April 2019
|
|
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
|
|
|
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
|
|
|
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a
|
|
|
pro rata entitlement issue must comply with
|
|
|
the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
|
|
|
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
|
8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
367,597,922 Ordinary fully paid shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 3
9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11Is security holder approval required?
12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
15+Record date to determine entitlements
16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Number +Class
2,072,348 Performance Rights (Issued 5 June
2017)
800,280 Performance Rights (Issued 20 December 2018)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
19Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
|
20
|
Names of any underwriters
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
21
|
Amount of any underwriting fee
|
N/A
|
|
or commission
|
22Names of any brokers to the N/A issue
23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
25If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
|
26
|
Date entitlement and acceptance
|
N/A
|
|
form and offer documents will be
|
|
|
sent to persons entitled
|
27If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
|
28
|
Date rights trading will begin (if
|
N/A
|
|
applicable)
|
29Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
30How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through
a broker?
|
31
|
How do security holders sell part
|
N/A
|
|
|
of their entitlements through a
|
|
|
|
broker and accept for the
|
|
|
|
balance?
|
|
|
32
|
How do security holders dispose
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
of their entitlements (except by
|
|
|
|
sale through a broker)?
|
|
|
33
|
+Issue date
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Veris Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:12:10 UTC
|
|