Veris : Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity VERIS LIMITED

ABN 80 122 958 178

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Unlisted Performance Rights

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

2,916,865

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do  the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment  the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Performance Rights.

 496,916 Performance Rights issued to Key Management Personnel are subject to continued employment and achievement of financial and personal performance hurdles, the rights will vest as follows: 40%: (1/3 30 June 2020, 1/3 30 June 2021 and 1/3 30 June 2022 - retention based); and 60%: 30 June 2022 (subject to a 3 year Absolute TSR hurdle)



 2,419,949 Performance Rights issued to other Personnel are subject to continued employment and achievement of financial and personal performance hurdles, the rights will vest on 30 June 2021.

No. The Performance Rights do not have any voting rights or rights to achieve dividends attached.

Following the vesting of Performance Rights and the conversion into ordinary shares, those ordinary shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares (including the right to vote and receive dividends).

Nil consideration.

Grant of Performance Rights as incentives to motivate, retain and reward the performance of various executives in achieving specified performance milestones in respect of the financial years 30 June 2019 to 30 June 2022.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed NoN/A

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 Nil

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 2,916,865

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Capacity under LR7.1 is 49,894,166 Capacity under LR7.1A is Nil

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable) all ASX in

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) 12 April 2019 Number +Class 367,597,922 Ordinary fully paid shares Number +Class 2,072,348 800,280 2,916,865 Performance Rights (Issued 5 June 2017) Performance Rights (Issued 20 December 2018) Performance Rights (Issued 12 April 2019)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

