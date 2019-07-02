Log in
Veris : Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

07/02/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

VERIS LIMITED

ABN

80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,183,240

3

Principal terms of the +securities

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(e.g. if options, exercise price

and expiry

date; if

partly paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding and due dates for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the conversion price

and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

Nil consideration.

Shares issued on vesting of Performance Rights granted to a key executive under the Veris Employee Incentive Scheme.

No

N/A

6c Number of +securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

1,183,240

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Capacity under LR7.1 is 47,654,984 Capacity under LR7.1A is Nil

7

+Issue dates

2 July 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

371,797,830 Ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Number +Class

1,243,500 Performance Rights (Issued 5 June

2017)

800,280 Performance Rights (Issued 20 December 2018)

2,562,473 Performance Rights (Issued 12 April

2019)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

N/A

or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the N/A issue

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

25 If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27 If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

  1. Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
  2. How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through
    a broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

32

How do security holders dispose

N/A

of their entitlements (except by

sale through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Veris Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 00:42:07 UTC
