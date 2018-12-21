Log in
Veris : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

12/21/2018 | 05:30am CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

VERIS LIMITED

ABN

80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Adam Lamond

Date of last notice

29 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Interest held by an entities controlled by Adam Lamond

Date of change

20 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Held in the name Ocean to Outback Electrical as trustee for the AP & TL Lamond Family Trust (an entity controlled by Adam Lamond)

Held in the name of A & T Lamond

44,969,315 fully paid ordinary shares

1,072,500 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Unlisted Performance Rights

Number acquired

491,113

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil.

Grant of Performance Rights as incentives to motivate, retain and reward the performance of various executives in achieving specified performance milestones in respect of the financial years 30 June 2019 to 30 June 2022.

No. of securities held after change

Held in the name Ocean to Outback Electrical as trustee for the AP & TL Lamond Family Trust (an entity controlled by Adam Lamond)

Held in the name of A & T Lamond

44,969,315 fully paid ordinary shares 491,113 Unlisted Performance Rights

1,072,500 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of Performance Rights under the Veris Incentive Plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - Not Applicable

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 04:29:05 UTC
