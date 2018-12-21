Veris : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity

VERIS LIMITED

ABN

80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Adam Lamond Date of last notice 29 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Interest held by an entities controlled by Adam Lamond Date of change 20 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Held in the name Ocean to Outback Electrical as trustee for the AP & TL Lamond Family Trust (an entity controlled by Adam Lamond) Held in the name of A & T Lamond 44,969,315 fully paid ordinary shares 1,072,500 fully paid ordinary shares Class Unlisted Performance Rights Number acquired 491,113

Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil. Grant of Performance Rights as incentives to motivate, retain and reward the performance of various executives in achieving specified performance milestones in respect of the financial years 30 June 2019 to 30 June 2022. No. of securities held after change Held in the name Ocean to Outback Electrical as trustee for the AP & TL Lamond Family Trust (an entity controlled by Adam Lamond) Held in the name of A & T Lamond 44,969,315 fully paid ordinary shares 491,113 Unlisted Performance Rights 1,072,500 fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of Performance Rights under the Veris Incentive Plan

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No. If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

