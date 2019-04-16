Veris : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity VERIS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Brian Elton
Date of last notice
24 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Interest held by Brian Elton and entities controlled
(including registered holder)
by Brian Elton
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
16 April 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Held in the name Brian Elton
10,558,035 ordinary shares
Held in the name Elton Property Pty Ltd
Consulting Super Fund> an entity controlled by
3,277,698 ordinary shares
Brian Elton
Held in the name Elton Scott Family Trust
309,167 Unlisted Performance Rights
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
1,000,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
$57,000.00
and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
|
Held in the name Brian Elton
10,558,035 ordinary shares
Held in the name Elton Property Pty Ltd
Consulting Super Fund> an entity controlled by
4,277,698 ordinary shares
Brian Elton
Held in the name Elton Scott Family Trust
309,167 Unlisted Performance Rights
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
On market trade
exercise of options, issue of securities under
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - Not Applicable
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No.
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
