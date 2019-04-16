Log in
Veris : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

04/16/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity VERIS LIMITED

ABN

80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brian Elton

Date of last notice

24 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Interest held by Brian Elton and entities controlled

(including registered holder)

by Brian Elton

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

16 April 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Held in the name Brian Elton

10,558,035 ordinary shares

Held in the name Elton Property Pty Ltd

Consulting Super Fund> an entity controlled by

3,277,698 ordinary shares

Brian Elton

Held in the name Elton Scott Family Trust

309,167 Unlisted Performance Rights

Class

Ordinary Shares

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

1,000,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

$57,000.00

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Held in the name Brian Elton

10,558,035 ordinary shares

Held in the name Elton Property Pty Ltd

Consulting Super Fund> an entity controlled by

4,277,698 ordinary shares

Brian Elton

Held in the name Elton Scott Family Trust

309,167 Unlisted Performance Rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

On market trade

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - Not Applicable

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No.

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 01:02:04 UTC
