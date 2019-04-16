Veris : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity VERIS LIMITED

ABN 80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Brian Elton Date of last notice 24 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest Interest held by Brian Elton and entities controlled (including registered holder) by Brian Elton Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 16 April 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Held in the name Brian Elton 10,558,035 ordinary shares Held in the name Elton Property Pty Ltd Consulting Super Fund> an entity controlled by 3,277,698 ordinary shares Brian Elton Held in the name Elton Scott Family Trust 309,167 Unlisted Performance Rights Class Ordinary Shares

