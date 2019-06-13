Log in
Veris : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
06/13/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity VERIS LIMITED

ABN

80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Karl Paganin

Date of last notice

7 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Interest held by an entities controlled by Karl

(including registered holder)

Paganin

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

13 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Icon Holdings Pty Ltd

1,844,675 fully paid ordinary shares

Icon Holdings Pty Ltd

1,844,675 fully paid ordinary shares

Icon Holdings Pty Ltd

4,359,880 fully paid ordinary shares

A/C>

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

75,940

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$4,252.64

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Icon Holdings Pty Ltd

1,844,675 fully paid ordinary shares

Icon Holdings Pty Ltd

1,844,675 fully paid ordinary shares

Icon Holdings Pty Ltd

4,435,820 fully paid ordinary shares

A/C>

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

On-market trade

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - Not Applicable

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No.

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 00:28:06 UTC
