Veris : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity VERIS LIMITED

ABN 80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Karl Paganin Date of last notice 7 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Interest held by an entities controlled by Karl (including registered holder) Paganin Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 13 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Icon Holdings Pty Ltd 1,844,675 fully paid ordinary shares Icon Holdings Pty Ltd 1,844,675 fully paid ordinary shares Icon Holdings Pty Ltd 4,359,880 fully paid ordinary shares A/C> Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 75,940