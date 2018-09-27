Log in
Veris : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Brian Elton

09/27/2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

VERIS LIMITED

ABN

80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brian Elton

Date of last notice

17 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Interest held by Brian Elton and entities controlled by Brian Elton

Date of change

  • a) 17 September 2018

  • b) 25 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Held in the name Brian Elton

Held in the name Elton Property Pty Ltd an entity controlled by Brian Elton

10,312,500 ordinary shares

1,768,473 ordinary shares

Class

  • a) Fully paid ordinary shares

  • b) Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

  • a) 89,500 fully paid ordinary shares

  • b) 285,260 fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • a) $19,243

  • b) Shares issued for non-cash under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan at $0.21 per share

No. of securities held after change

Held in the name Brian Elton

Held in the name Elton Property Pty Ltd an entity controlled by Brian Elton

10,558,035 ordinary shares

1,897,698 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • a) On-market trade

  • b) Shares issued following election to participate in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - Not Applicable

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 00:45:04 UTC
