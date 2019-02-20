Veris : Aqura Technologies Awarded New Works packages - $7.9m

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

20 February 2019

Aqura Technologies Awarded New Works packages - $7.9m

Veris is pleased to announce, Aqura Technologies has recently been awarded $7.9m of new contracts across key service lines:

‒ Industrial Wireless

‒ Content Access Networks

The projects have been awarded by Tier 1 clients (Rio Tinto, BHP) including the commencement of an umbrella supply agreement with Rio Tinto.

The projects include:

Content Access Network projects with BHP: ‒ Whaleback ‒ Warrawandu

LTE Industrial Wireless with Rio Tinto:

‒ Brockman 4

‒ Hope Downs 1

‒ Hope Downs 4

Commenting on Aqura's awards, General Manager, Travis Young said:

"These further awards from blue chip clients and continuing relationships demonstrate Aqura's ability to sustain strong revenue growth year-on-year. These awards signify the demand for Aqura's diverse range of service capabilities across Australia and New Zealand."

Commenting on Aqura's awards, Managing Director Adam Lamond said:

"Veris is pleased with these significant awards and with now greater than 80% of Aqura's FY2019 revenue secured, Aqura is on track to provide a solid organic EBITDA contribution to the Veris business."

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Veris Corporate Office

Tel (08) 9317 0628