Veris : Aqura Technologies Awarded New Works packages - $7.9m

0
02/20/2019 | 01:34am EST

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

20 February 2019

Aqura Technologies Awarded New Works packages - $7.9m

Veris is pleased to announce, Aqura Technologies has recently been awarded $7.9m of new contracts across key service lines:

  • Industrial Wireless

  • Content Access Networks

The projects have been awarded by Tier 1 clients (Rio Tinto, BHP) including the commencement of an umbrella supply agreement with Rio Tinto.

The projects include:

Content Access Network projects with BHP: Whaleback Warrawandu

LTE Industrial Wireless with Rio Tinto:

  • Brockman 4

  • Hope Downs 1

  • Hope Downs 4

Commenting on Aqura's awards, General Manager, Travis Young said:

"These further awards from blue chip clients and continuing relationships demonstrate Aqura's ability to sustain strong revenue growth year-on-year. These awards signify the demand for Aqura's diverse range of service capabilities across Australia and New Zealand."

Commenting on Aqura's awards, Managing Director Adam Lamond said:

"Veris is pleased with these significant awards and with now greater than 80% of Aqura's FY2019 revenue secured, Aqura is on track to provide a solid organic EBITDA contribution to the Veris business."

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Veris Corporate Office

Tel (08) 9317 0628

Perth

Office Locations

Level 12, 3 Hasler Road

T 08 9317 0600

Over 20 offices

Veris Limited

Locked Bag 9

F 08 9317 0611

across Australia

ABN 80 122 958 178

Osborne Park WA 6017

Veris.wa@veris.com.au

veris.com.au/contactus

Australia

veris.com.au

Version: VRS-TMP-113_5

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 06:33:03 UTC
