Veris : Aqura Technologies Awarded New Works packages - $7.9m

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS
20 February 2019
Aqura Technologies Awarded New Works packages - $7.9m
Veris is pleased to announce, Aqura Technologies has recently been awarded $7.9m of new contracts across key service lines:
The projects have been awarded by Tier 1 clients (Rio Tinto, BHP) including the commencement of an umbrella supply agreement with Rio Tinto.
The projects include:
Content Access Network projects with BHP: ‒ Whaleback ‒ Warrawandu
LTE Industrial Wireless with Rio Tinto:
-
‒ Brockman 4
-
‒ Hope Downs 1
-
‒ Hope Downs 4
Commenting on Aqura's awards, General Manager, Travis Young said:
"These further awards from blue chip clients and continuing relationships demonstrate Aqura's ability to sustain strong revenue growth year-on-year. These awards signify the demand for Aqura's diverse range of service capabilities across Australia and New Zealand."
Commenting on Aqura's awards, Managing Director Adam Lamond said:
"Veris is pleased with these significant awards and with now greater than 80% of Aqura's FY2019 revenue secured, Aqura is on track to provide a solid organic EBITDA contribution to the Veris business."
