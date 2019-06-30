Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veris : Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

1 July 2019

BUSINESS UPDATE

Veris provides the following business update on the Operational Review which commenced in 2018 with a specific focus on the Veris Australia business.

As previously announced, Phase 1 of the Operational Review was completed in December 2018. Phase 2 of the Operational Review has now been completed, and a significant number of measures have been undertaken to increase efficiency and improve margins, particularly across the Veris Australia business.

Operational Review and Cost Savings

The Operational Review considered operational and commercial initiatives to harness the strength of Veris Australia to deliver greater value for its customers and streamline its operations to deliver higher earnings margins.

Veris has implemented structural changes to its management, reporting lines and systems to provide improved line of sight to business performance. In addition to improved local reporting, Veris has implemented new controls over new contracts, margin requirements and working capital management, aimed at increasing operating margins.

After careful consideration of the outcomes of the Operational Review, Veris has undertaken a restructure and has introduced immediate corrective measures and changes that, in total, will produce a reduction in costs of circa $3 million on an annualised basis.

These changes include:

  • Refreshing the composition of the Executive Team to align more closely with Operations.
  • Reducing the number of senior management positions in both Corporate and Operations.
  • No incentive payments for the 2019 financial year will be paid to the Executive Team.
  • Improved accountability in the Veris Australian regions.
  • Shedding less profitable service lines and closing less profitable office locations in Veris Australia.
  • Re-sizingof areas of the Veris Australia business to better reflect market demand, without impacting the ability to service the current pipeline of work.

In addition, a review of Board composition has been completed. A search to identify an industry professional with a view to diversity and enhance the Board has commenced.

Commenting on the operational review, Managing Director, Adam Lamond, said:

"We have taken a number of actions to increase margins and profitability across the Veris Australia business. In parallel, we have reviewed our corporate structure and overhead costs within both the Veris Australia operations and Corporate with the aim of driving further efficiencies and lowering expenditure.

Corporate

Office Locations

Level 12, 3 Hasler Road

T 08 9317 0600

Over 20 offices

Veris Limited

Locked Bag 9

veris@veris.com.au

across Australia

ABN 80 122 958 178

Osborne Park

veris.com.au

veris.com.au/contactus

WA 6017

We have also positioned our resources to better take advantage of technological and geographic opportunities over the coming years.

Revenue in the business remains strong and in line with expectations. The corrective measures undertaken will ensure the Company continues to provide ongoing quality service to customers.

We remain focused on rebuilding and purposeful growth by reducing organisational complexity and cost and adopting a disciplined approach to capital management.

Regrettably, these changes will result in the departure of good people from Veris, and we wish them well in their future endeavours.

In combination, I am confident these measures will see improved margins in FY20".

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Veris Corporate Office

Tel (08) 9317 0628

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25pAPPLE : Jony Ive is Departing Apple, But He Started -2-
DJ
09:25pAPPLE : Jony Ive is Departing Apple, But He Started Leaving Years Ago
DJ
09:23pSIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS : Granted U.S. Patent for its hTERT IVD
PU
09:23pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, July 2
AQ
09:23pRAKUTEN : Announcement of Accounting treatment of Lyft, Inc. Shares
PU
09:19pOil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
RE
09:13pVERIS : Business Update
PU
09:09pJapan to tighten export rules for tech materials to South Korea amid wartime labour row
RE
09:08pNEC : server software enables advanced and secure login to websites in compliance with FIDO2
PU
09:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (May) 
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
4Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : First Win for Honda F1 in the Hybrid PU Era

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About