Veris : Change in substantial holding from IFL

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
To :
|
VERIS LIMITED
|
ACN:
|
008 944 009
|
ASX Code:
|
VRS
|
1. Details of substantial holder
|
Name:
|
IOOF Holdings Limited
|
ACN:
|
100 103 722
This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.
|
There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on:
|
13/08/2019
|
The previous notice was given to the company on:
|
17/10/2018
|
The previous notice was dated:
|
15/10/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
Person's votes
|
Voting Power
|
Person's votes
|
Voting Power
|
Ordinary
|
54,137,612
|
14.937%
|
51,082,305
|
13.761%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date
|
Person
|
Nature
|
|
Class &
|
Person's
|
|
|
|
Consideration
|
number
|
votes
|
|
|
|
|
(ord)
|
|
|
Perennial Value Management
|
Purchased on
|
$
|
|
|
19/10/2018
|
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
market
|
35,543.49
|
202,994
|
202,994
|
|
Perennial Value Management
|
|
-$
|
-
|
-
|
15/03/2019
|
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Sold on market
|
1,585.54
|
19,852
|
19,852
2
|
|
Perennial Value Management
|
Purchased on
|
$
|
|
|
26/03/2019
|
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
market
|
9,250.84
|
160,531
|
160,531
|
|
Perennial Value Management
|
|
-$
|
-
|
-
|
9/04/2019
|
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Sold on market
|
24,750.03
|
427,430
|
427,430
|
|
Perennial Value Management
|
|
-$
|
-
|
-
|
28/05/2019
|
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Sold on market
|
7,152.22
|
112,000
|
112,000
|
|
Perennial Value Management
|
|
-$
|
-
|
-
|
29/05/2019
|
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Sold on market
|
16,757.05
|
270,000
|
270,000
|
|
Perennial Value Management
|
|
-$
|
-
|
-
|
29/07/2019
|
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Sold on market
|
23,499.38
|
346,341
|
346,341
|
|
Perennial Value Management
|
|
-$
|
-
|
-
|
30/07/2019
|
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Sold on market
|
27,460.73
|
374,439
|
374,439
|
|
Perennial Value Management
|
|
-$
|
-
|
-
|
13/08/2019
|
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Sold on market
|
112,108.22
|
1,868,770
|
1,868,770
4. Present Relevant Interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder
|
Registered holder of
|
Person
|
Nature of relevant
|
Class &
|
Person's
|
|
securities
|
Entitled
|
interest
|
Number (Ord)
|
votes
|
|
|
to be
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perennial Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ACN 090 879 904)
|
NAB Asset Servicing
|
|
Investment Manager
|
51,082,305
|
51,082,305
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name & ACN
|
Nature of association
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
Veris Limited
|
Level 12, 3 Hasler Road
|
|
Osborne Park WA 6017
|
Perennial Value Management Limited
|
Level 27, 88 Phillips Street, Sydney
|
|
NSW 2000
|
IOOF Investment Management Limited
|
Level 6, 161 Collins Street
|
|
Melbourne Victoria 3000
|
|
