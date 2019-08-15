Log in
Veris : Change in substantial holding from IFL

08/15/2019 | 03:12am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To :

VERIS LIMITED

ACN:

008 944 009

ASX Code:

VRS

1. Details of substantial holder

Name:

IOOF Holdings Limited

ACN:

100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on:

13/08/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on:

17/10/2018

The previous notice was dated:

15/10/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of

Previous notice

Present notice

securities

Person's votes

Voting Power

Person's votes

Voting Power

Ordinary

54,137,612

14.937%

51,082,305

13.761%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Class &

Person's

Consideration

number

votes

(ord)

Perennial Value Management

Purchased on

$

19/10/2018

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

market

35,543.49

202,994

202,994

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

15/03/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

1,585.54

19,852

19,852

2

Perennial Value Management

Purchased on

$

26/03/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

market

9,250.84

160,531

160,531

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

9/04/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

24,750.03

427,430

427,430

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

28/05/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

7,152.22

112,000

112,000

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

29/05/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

16,757.05

270,000

270,000

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

29/07/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

23,499.38

346,341

346,341

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

30/07/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

27,460.73

374,439

374,439

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

13/08/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

112,108.22

1,868,770

1,868,770

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder

Registered holder of

Person

Nature of relevant

Class &

Person's

securities

Entitled

interest

Number (Ord)

votes

to be

holder

Perennial Value

Management Limited

(ACN 090 879 904)

NAB Asset Servicing

Investment Manager

51,082,305

51,082,305

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Veris Limited

Level 12, 3 Hasler Road

Osborne Park WA 6017

Perennial Value Management Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillips Street, Sydney

NSW 2000

IOOF Investment Management Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 07:11:06 UTC
