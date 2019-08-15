Veris : Change in substantial holding from IFL

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To : VERIS LIMITED ACN: 008 944 009 ASX Code: VRS 1. Details of substantial holder Name: IOOF Holdings Limited ACN: 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 13/08/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on: 17/10/2018 The previous notice was dated: 15/10/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Previous notice Present notice securities Person's votes Voting Power Person's votes Voting Power Ordinary 54,137,612 14.937% 51,082,305 13.761%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: