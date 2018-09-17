Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veris : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Brian Elton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 04:43am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

VERIS LIMITED

ABN

80 122 958 178

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brian Elton

Date of last notice

10 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Interest held by Brian Elton and entities controlled by Brian Elton

Date of change

10 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Held in the name Brian Elton

Held in the name Elton Property Pty Ltd an entity controlled by Brian Elton

10,312,500 ordinary shares

1,668,473 ordinary shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

100,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$22,000

No. of securities held after change

Held in the name Brian Elton

Held in the name Elton Property Pty Ltd an entity controlled by Brian Elton

10,312,500 ordinary shares

1,768,473 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - Not Applicable

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 02:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:04aHOKKAIDO ELECTRIC POWER : Quake-hit Hokkaido power plant to be possibly back online on Tue.
AQ
06:04aABS CBN : opens PH’s first studio city
PU
06:02aGLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES : a Lead Investor in the KODAKOne Platform, Announces Image Protection Partnership with Social Media Content Marketplace Lobster
AQ
06:01aNigerian Federal Ministry of Health to Launch Pilot Cancer Drug Access Program with BIO Ventures for Global Health
BU
06:01aAYLA NETWORKS : and Tata Elxsi Announce Partnership to Deliver Value-Added IoT Services to Communications Service Providers
BU
06:01aKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : First Order Received for Construction of Kawasaki-Developed 100 MW Class Combined Cycle Power Plant
BU
06:00aPRO KAPITAL GRUPP : Notice of prolongation of redemption date of PKG4 convertible bonds
AQ
05:55aTORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS : Recalled Valsartan Products Contain Not 1 But 2 Probable Carcinogens
AQ
05:53aSEADRAGON : 2018-09-17 SEA Announces Issue of Securities
PU
05:53aSIAM CEMENT PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, Won 5 Green Industry Awards from Ministry of Industry Reinforcing Its Positioning of Green Industrial Leadership (SCG Chemicals)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla has gone from 'production hell' to 'delivery logistics hell'
2ROYAL NICKEL CORP : ROYAL NICKEL : RNC Doubles Strike Length of High Grade Coarse Gold Structure from New Deve..
3JD.COM : JD.com CEO to no longer attend China AI forum after allegation of rape
4BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Português, S.A. informs about update of the calendar o..
5SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINO GAS & ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.