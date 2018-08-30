Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veris : Dividend/Distribution - VRS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 02:07am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

VERIS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

VRS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.00500000

Ex Date

Monday September 10, 2018

Record Date

Tuesday September 11, 2018

Payment Date

Tuesday September 25, 2018

DRP election date

Friday September 14, 2018 15:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

VERIS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

VRS

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

Registration Number

1.6 ASX +Security Code

VRS

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday September 11, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday September 10, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday September 25, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.00500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.00500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday September 14, 2018 15:00:00

4A.3 DRP discount rate 5.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Wednesday September 12, 2018

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

End Date

Tuesday September 18, 2018

Shares will be issued or transferred under the plan at a 5 percent discount to the arithmetic average of the VWAP (rounded to the nearest cent) on each day during the Price Determination Period as determined by the Board.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

Tuesday September 25, 2018

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Participation in the DRP is only open to Veris shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.veris.com.au/media/1226/veris-limited-dividend-reinvestment-plan.pdf

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 00:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:58aTEJON RANCH : Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission Today Voted 4-1 to Recommend That the LA County Board of Supervisors Approve the Centennial Specific Plan
BU
02:57aINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : releases new Corporate Fact Sheet
PU
02:57aWALTON WESTPHALIA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Fiscal Results
BU
02:56aHYUNDAI ROTEM : Korea detente revives North Korean leader's bullet train dreams
RE
02:55aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd Preliminary Final Report
AW
02:52aBOC HONG KONG : Update of Medium Term Note Programme by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
PU
02:52aANNOUNCEMENT BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited - Update of U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
PU
02:52aFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Atypical Global Partner for a Fosun GloCal Journey
PU
02:52aALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
DJ
02:50aGOING PUBLIX : The grocery chain took its time in choosing Guilford County as a distribution hub
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
3Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
4JOURNEY ENERGY INC : JOURNEY ENERGY INC :. Executed Definitive Agreement with a Strategic Joint Venture Partne..
5HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) L : Australia's TPG Telecom, Vodafone's local units to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.