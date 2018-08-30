Veris : Dividend Reinvestment Plan to be Underwritten

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

30 August 2018

Veris Underwritten Dividend Reinvestment Plan - FY18 Final Dividend

Veris today announced that the Board has determined to declare a fully franked dividend of 0.5 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 (FY18 Final Dividend).

The total amount of the dividend is $1.77 million. The dividend has not been provided for in the FY18 financial statements.

Veris has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) that will apply to this dividend.

Shares will be allocated under the DRP at a 5% discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price of Veris shares for the 5 days following the record date, being Tuesday, 11 September 2018.

The DRP will be underwritten by Baillieu Holst. Shares issued to Baillieu Holst Ltd or any sub-underwriter or other nominated subscriber, pursuant to the underwriting agreement, will be issued at the same price as those issued to the shareholders participating in the DRP.

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with the DRP underwriting will be used to maintain Veris balance sheet for future growth.

The proposed dates for the dividend are as follows:

Event Business days Date Announce FY2018 result, dividend and DRP 0 Thursday, 30 August Record Date to identify holders entitled to dividend 8 Tuesday, 11 September Last date for elections under DRP 11 Friday, 14 September Date of dividend payment 18 Tuesday, 25 September

Attached are the documents that will be mailed to shareholders, including a copy of the DRP rules which is also available on the Veris website (www.veris.com.au) under the Investor section.

Dear Shareholder

Dividend Reinvestment Plan - FY18 Final Dividend

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) today announced that the Board has determined to declare a fully franked final dividend of 0.5 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 (FY18 Final Dividend).

Veris' Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be available for the FY18 Final Dividend and all subsequent dividends unless notice is given of its suspension or termination. Through the DRP, the Veris Board intend to provide you, our valued shareholder, with an opportunity to increase your holding at minimum cost and at your convenience.

Veris invites all eligible shareholders to participate in the DRP, subject to the DRP rules. Shareholders considering participation in the DRP should read the DRP rules, a copy of which is available on the Veris website (www.veris.com.au) under the Investor section.

Under the DRP rules, participation in the DRP is open to Veris shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand. Eligible shareholders may elect to reinvest all or part of future dividend entitlements in the form of additional Veris shares in accordance with the DRP rules. Veris shares will be issued under the DRP free of brokerage, commission and other transaction costs.

Veris shares to be issued under the DRP will be priced in accordance with rule 6 of the DRP rules and will be offered at a discount of 5% for the FY18 Final Dividend. DRP shares will be issued in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules to participating shareholders following the payment of the dividend on 25 September 2018.

If you wish to participate in the DRP for the FY18 Final Dividend, please note the following:

- If you are a new shareholder and have not previously elected to participate in the DRP, you may submit your DRP elections application online at www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/vrs by 5pm (WST) 14 September 2018. Alternatively, if you require an application form to be sent to you, please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited on 1300 850 505.

- If you have previously elected to participate in the DRP, you do not need to do anything, you will receive dividend payments from Veris by way of the issue of shares.

If you do not wish to participate in the DRP for the FY18 Final Dividend, please note the following:

- If you are a new shareholder and have not previously elected to participate in the DRP, you do not need to do anything, you will receive dividend payments from Veris in cash.

- If you have previously elected to participate in the DRP, you will need to amend your election online at www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/vrs by 5pm (WST) 14 September 2018. Alternatively, if you require an application form to be sent to you, please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited on 1300 850 505.

Yours sincerely

Derek La Ferla Chairman

