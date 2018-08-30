Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veris : Dividend Reinvestment Plan to be Underwritten

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 02:12am CEST

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

30 August 2018

Veris Underwritten Dividend Reinvestment Plan - FY18 Final Dividend

Veris today announced that the Board has determined to declare a fully franked dividend of 0.5 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 (FY18 Final Dividend).

The total amount of the dividend is $1.77 million. The dividend has not been provided for in the FY18 financial statements.

Veris has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) that will apply to this dividend.

Shares will be allocated under the DRP at a 5% discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price of Veris shares for the 5 days following the record date, being Tuesday, 11 September 2018.

The DRP will be underwritten by Baillieu Holst. Shares issued to Baillieu Holst Ltd or any sub-underwriter or other nominated subscriber, pursuant to the underwriting agreement, will be issued at the same price as those issued to the shareholders participating in the DRP.

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with the DRP underwriting will be used to maintain Veris balance sheet for future growth.

The proposed dates for the dividend are as follows:

Event

Business days

Date

Announce FY2018 result, dividend and DRP

0

Thursday, 30 August

Record Date to identify holders entitled to dividend

8

Tuesday, 11 September

Last date for elections under DRP

11

Friday, 14 September

Date of dividend payment

18

Tuesday, 25 September

Attached are the documents that will be mailed to shareholders, including a copy of the DRP rules which is also available on the Veris website (www.veris.com.au) under the Investor section.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Veris Corporate Office

Tel (08) 9317 0628

Perth

Office Locations

Level 12, 3 Hasler Road

T 08 9317 0600

Over 20 offices

Veris Limited

Locked Bag 9

F 08 9317 0611

across Australia

ABN 80 122 958 178

Osborne Park WA 6017

Veris.wa@veris.com.au

veris.com.au/contactus

Australia

veris.com.au

Version: VRS-TMP-113_5

30 August 2018

*S00000112Q01*

VRS

MR SAM SAMPLE

FLAT 123

123 SAMPLE STREET

THE SAMPLE HILL

SAMPLE ESTATE

SAMPLEVILLE VIC 3030

Dear Shareholder

Dividend Reinvestment Plan - FY18 Final Dividend

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) today announced that the Board has determined to declare a fully franked final dividend of 0.5 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 (FY18 Final Dividend).

Veris' Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be available for the FY18 Final Dividend and all subsequent dividends unless notice is given of its suspension or termination. Through the DRP, the Veris Board intend to provide you, our valued shareholder, with an opportunity to increase your holding at minimum cost and at your convenience.

Veris invites all eligible shareholders to participate in the DRP, subject to the DRP rules. Shareholders considering participation in the DRP should read the DRP rules, a copy of which is available on the Veris website (www.veris.com.au) under the Investor section.

Under the DRP rules, participation in the DRP is open to Veris shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand. Eligible shareholders may elect to reinvest all or part of future dividend entitlements in the form of additional Veris shares in accordance with the DRP rules. Veris shares will be issued under the DRP free of brokerage, commission and other transaction costs.

Veris shares to be issued under the DRP will be priced in accordance with rule 6 of the DRP rules and will be offered at a discount of 5% for the FY18 Final Dividend. DRP shares will be issued in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules to participating shareholders following the payment of the dividend on 25 September 2018.

If you wish to participate in the DRP for the FY18 Final Dividend, please note the following:

  • - If you are a new shareholder and have not previously elected to participate in the DRP, you may submit your DRP elections application online at www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/vrs by 5pm (WST) 14 September 2018. Alternatively, if you require an application form to be sent to you, please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited on 1300 850 505.

  • - If you have previously elected to participate in the DRP, you do not need to do anything, you will receive dividend payments from Veris by way of the issue of shares.

242675_023YQD

Perth Office Locations

Level 12, 3 Hasler Road

T 08 9317 0600

Over 20 offices

Veris Limited

Locked Bag 9

F 08 9317 0611

across Australia

ABN 80 122 958 178

Osborne Park WA 6017

veris@veris.com.au

veris.com.au/contactus

Australia

veris.com.au

Samples/000001/000001/i12

If you do not wish to participate in the DRP for the FY18 Final Dividend, please note the following:

  • - If you are a new shareholder and have not previously elected to participate in the DRP, you do not need to do anything, you will receive dividend payments from Veris in cash.

  • - If you have previously elected to participate in the DRP, you will need to amend your election online at www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/vrs by 5pm (WST) 14 September 2018. Alternatively, if you require an application form to be sent to you, please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited on 1300 850 505.

Yours sincerely

Derek La Ferla Chairman

242675_023YQD

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 00:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52aBOC HONG KONG : Update of Medium Term Note Programme by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
PU
02:52aANNOUNCEMENT BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited - Update of U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
PU
02:52aFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Atypical Global Partner for a Fosun GloCal Journey
PU
02:52aALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
DJ
02:50aGOING PUBLIX : The grocery chain took its time in choosing Guilford County as a distribution hub
AQ
02:48aWORLD AM : This couple's World Am marriage has survived competitions, cancer & a kidney donation
AQ
02:47aREDFLOW : After turnaround year, Redflow aims for growth
PU
02:45aRumble Resources Ltd Significant Copper-Gold Discovery at Munarra Gully
AW
02:39aTENCENT : Pressures on Didi intensify after latest passenger slaying
RE
02:37aWALKABOUT RESOURCES : Mining License awarded by Tanzanian Govt for Lindi Jumbo
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
3Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
4JOURNEY ENERGY INC : JOURNEY ENERGY INC :. Executed Definitive Agreement with a Strategic Joint Venture Partne..
5HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) L : Australia's TPG Telecom, Vodafone's local units to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.