Veris : FY19 Results Presentation

08/29/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Veris Limited

FY19 Results Presentation

30 August 2019

Veris Limited

Surveying

3D spatial Geospatial

Town planning and Urban design

Strategy and policy

Specialised ICT and technology

Communications and engagement

services

Urban and regional planning

-

Industrial Wireless

Social sustainability

-

Industrial IoT

Bid preparation

-

Content Access Solutions

Design studio

-

Unified Communications

Slide 2

Overview

Veris made significant progress in strengthening the Company's operational capability following the national integration of

nine acquired surveying businesses in 2018. An Operational Review, now completed, focused on harnessing the strength of Veris Australia aimed at improving efficiencies, margins and delivering greater value for shareholders and clients.

FINANCIAL

  • Revenue of $125.9m, up by $19.1m
  • Net debt position improved by $2.4m to $18m
  • Strong growth in net operating cashflow to $6.2m (FY18: ($0.1m))
  • Achieved costs reductions of circa $3m on an annualised basis

OPERATIONAL

  • Refreshed executive team
  • Invested in 3D spatial and geospatial strategy
  • First year of financial reporting operating as fully integrated businesses
  • Improved accountability across Veris Australia business, right-sized to better reflect market demand

OUTLOOK

  • Five-yearstrategic plan commenced
  • Focus is on targeting higher value, higher margin projects with greater technical content, including 3D spatial and geospatial work
  • Positioned for margin growth in FY20
  • Continued national infrastructure spend driving demand for Veris

Slide 3

FY19 financial results

FY19 Financial Dashboard

FY19FY18

Revenue

$125.9m

$106.8m

3D spatial scan to BIM

Underlying EBITDA

$6.5m

$11.2m

Operating Cash Flow

$6.2m

($0.1m)

Net Debt

$18.0m

$20.4m

Aqura Technologies LTE team site visit in Pilbara

  • Revenue growth through full year contribution of Elton Consulting
  • Earnings impacted by gross margin delivered by Veris Australia
  • Improved net debt position with $4.2m reduction in gross debt

Community Engagement & Relations -Sydney Metro

Slide 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 02:50:05 UTC
