Veris : FY19 Results Presentation

Overview
Veris made significant progress in strengthening the Company's operational capability following the national integration of
nine acquired surveying businesses in 2018. An Operational Review, now completed, focused on harnessing the strength of Veris Australia aimed at improving efficiencies, margins and delivering greater value for shareholders and clients.
FINANCIAL
Revenue of $125.9m, up by $19.1m
Net debt position improved by $2.4m to $18m
Strong growth in net operating cashflow to $6.2m (FY18: ($0.1m))
Achieved costs reductions of circa $3m on an annualised basis
OPERATIONAL
Refreshed executive team
Invested in 3D spatial and geospatial strategy
First year of financial reporting operating as fully integrated businesses
Improved accountability across Veris Australia business, right-sized to better reflect market demand
OUTLOOK
Five-yearstrategic plan commenced
Focus is on targeting higher value, higher margin projects with greater technical content, including 3D spatial and geospatial work
Positioned for margin growth in FY20
Continued national infrastructure spend driving demand for Veris
