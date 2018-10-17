Log in
Veris : Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests - IOOF Holdings Limited

10/17/2018 | 08:03am CEST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To : ACN: ASX Code:VERIS LIMITED 008 944 009 VRS

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 15/10/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on: 01/10/2018

The previous notice was dated: 26/09/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting Power

Person's votes

Voting Power

Ordinary

50,109,744

13.826%

54,137,612

14.937%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Consideration

Class & number (ord)

Person's votes

27/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited

(ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

37,698.22

183,490

183,490

1/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited

(ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

21,098.39

102,693

102,693

2/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited

(ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

49,501.78

240,942

240,942

3/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited

(ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

8,218.04

40,000

40,000

9/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited

(ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

155,516.35

785,696

785,696

11/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited

(ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

264,158.67

1,351,686

1,351,686

15/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited

(ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

251,991.76

1,323,361

1,323,361

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder

Registered holder of securities

Person Entitled to be holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class & Number (Ord)

Person's votes

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

NAB Asset Servicing

Investment Manager

29,614,480

29,614,480

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Citigroup

Investment Manager

10,513,239

10,513,239

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

BNP

Investment Manager

14,009,893

14,009,893

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Veris Limited

Level 12, 3 Hasler Road Osborne Park WA 6017

Perennial Value Management Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillips Street, Sydney NSW 2000

IOOF Investment Management Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 06:02:05 UTC
