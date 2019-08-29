Veris : Full year statutory accounts

Veris Limited 30 June 2019 Annual Financial Report

Contents Director's report Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Directors' declaration Independent auditor's report Lead Auditors' Independence Declaration Additional Information Corporate information 2 25 26 27 28 29 72 73 78 79 80 1

Veris Limited Annual Financial Report 30 June 2019 Director's Report Your Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of Veris Limited ABN 80 122 958 178 ("the Company" or "Veris") and the entities it controlled (together referred to as ''the Group'') at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2019. Information on Directors Directors of the Company during the whole of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 and up to the date of this report are as follows: NAME PERIOD OF DIRECTORSHIP Derek La Ferla Appointed 28 October 2011 Independent Non-Executive Chairman Tom Lawrence Appointed 13 October 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director Karl Paganin Appointed 19 October 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director Adam Lamond Appointed 13 October 2011 Managing Director (Managing Director from 29 March 2017) Brian Elton Appointed 29 March 2018 Executive Director The experience, other directorships or special responsibilities of the directors in office at the date of this report are as follows: Derek La Ferla- Independent Non-Executive Chairman Experience Mr Derek La Ferla has 30 years' experience as a corporate lawyer and company director. In addition to his role as Non-Executive Chairman of Veris, he is currently chairman of ASX listed companies Sandfire Resources NL and Threat Protect Australia Limited, and deputy chairman of BNK Banking Corporation Limited. Mr La Ferla is also a member of the WA Council for the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a member of its National Board. Mr La Ferla has held senior positions with some of Australia's leading law firms, and is currently a partner with Western Australian firm, Lavan, in the firm's Corporate Services Group. Special Responsibilities Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Committee Other Listed Company Directorships in last 3 years Sandfire Resources Limited (May 2010 - Current) Threat Protect Australia Limited (September 2015 - Current) BNK Banking Corporation Limited (November 2015 - Current) Interests in Shares of Veris 598,417 fully paid ordinary shares 2

Veris Limited Annual Financial Report 30 June 2019 Director's Report Information on Directors (continued) Adam Lamond - Managing Director Experience Mr Lamond has over 20 years' commercial experience with particular expertise in construction and infrastructure activities across Australia. Mr Lamond held the position of Chief Executive Officer of OTOC Limited from its listing in October 2011 to January 2014. Mr Lamond held the role of Executive Director - Business Development from January 2014 to March 2017, when he was appointed Managing Director. During this time Mr Lamond led the Company into its new strategic direction and diversification and has continued an active role within the Company throughout, supporting the evolution of the national surveying strategy and continued growth across infrastructure, property and resource markets throughout Australia. Special Responsibilities Member of the OHS Committee Interests in Shares of Veris 46,041,815 fully paid ordinary shares Tom Lawrence - Independent Non-Executive Director Experience Mr Lawrence is a qualified accountant with a Bachelor of Laws and a Masters Degree in taxation. Mr Lawrence was the principal of Lawrence Business Management for over 15 years, providing tax and management advice to a diverse range of businesses. He now works as a solicitor for Capital Legal, advising clients on a broad range of business related transactions. Special Responsibilities Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the OHS Committee Interests in Shares of Veris 8,136,093 fully paid ordinary shares Karl Paganin - Independent Non-Executive Director Experience Mr Paganin has over 15 years senior experience in Investment Banking, specialising in transaction structuring, equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and strategic management advice to listed companies. Mr Paganin was a Director of Major Projects and Senior Legal Counsel for Heytesbury Pty Ltd (the private trading company of the Holmes à Court Family) which was the proprietor of John Holland Group Pty Ltd. Mr Paganin holds degrees in Law (B.Juris, LLB) and Arts (BA) from the University of Western Australia and is a Non-Executive Director of ASX listed Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited. Special Responsibilities Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Committee Member of the OHS Committee Other Listed Company Directorships in last 3 years Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd (June 2015 - current) Poseidon Nickel Limited (1 October 2018 - current) Interests in Shares of Veris 8,125,170 fully paid ordinary shares 3

Veris Limited Annual Financial Report 30 June 2019 Director's Report Information on Directors (continued) Brian Elton - Executive Director Experience Brian Elton has over 40 years of experience in urban and regional planning in the UK and Australia focussing on urban strategy, urban policy and governance and the delivery of major projects. Mr Elton has expertise in the areas of strategic communications and engagement, housing, social planning and is a highly regarded strategic advisor to public and private sectors organisations and to not-for-profit groups. He has held senior executive positions in local and State Government and founded Elton Consulting in 1989. Mr Elton was appointed Executive Director on 29 March 2018 when Elton Consulting Pty Ltd was acquired by the Company. Mr Elton has been involved in some of Australia's largest urban renewal, major infrastructure and city-making projects and in ground breaking urban policy reforms. He is passionate about sustainable urbanism. Mr Elton is a Fellow of the Planning Institute of Australia and a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His affiliations include the International Association of Public Participation, Green Building Council of Australia and the Urban Development Institute of Australia. Interests in Shares of Veris 14,835,733 fully paid ordinary shares Information on Company Secretary Lisa Wynne - Company Secretary & Interim Chief Financial Officer Experience Ms Lisa Wynne is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Secretary with significant experience across the commercial sector with particular experience in the finance, accounting, corporate services, urban planning and resources industries across ASX & TSX listed companies. Former owner of a consulting company, for 11 years, Ms Wynne provided corporate and financial services to public companies and held the role of Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of a number of ASX listed companies. Ms Wynne was appointed to the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer of Veris on 21 June 2019. Directors Meetings The number of directors meetings and number of meetings attended by each of the directors of the Group during the financial year are: Director Board Meetings Audit & Risk Remuneration & Occupational Committee Nomination Health & Safety Committee Committee A B A B A B A B Derek La Ferla 17 17 2 2 3 3 * * Adam Lamond 17 17 * * * * 4 4 Tom Lawrence 17 17 2 2 3 3 4 4 Karl Paganin 17 17 2 2 3 3 4 4 Brian Elton 17 17 * * * * * * A = Number of Meetings attended B = Number of meetings held during the time the director held office during the year * = Not a member of the relevant committee 4

