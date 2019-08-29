Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veris : Full year statutory accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

Veris Limited

30 June 2019

Annual Financial Report

Contents

Director's report

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Directors' declaration

Independent auditor's report

Lead Auditors' Independence Declaration

Additional Information

Corporate information

2

25

26

27

28

29

72

73

78

79

80

1

Veris Limited Annual Financial Report

30 June 2019

Director's Report

Your Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of Veris Limited ABN 80 122 958 178 ("the Company" or "Veris") and the entities it controlled (together referred to as ''the Group'') at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2019.

Information on Directors

Directors of the Company during the whole of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 and up to the date of this report are as follows:

NAME

PERIOD OF DIRECTORSHIP

Derek La Ferla

Appointed 28 October 2011

Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Tom Lawrence

Appointed 13

October 2011

Independent Non-Executive Director

Karl Paganin

Appointed 19

October 2015

Independent Non-Executive Director

Adam Lamond

Appointed 13

October 2011

Managing Director

(Managing Director from 29 March 2017)

Brian Elton

Appointed 29

March 2018

Executive Director

The experience, other directorships or special responsibilities of the directors in office at the date of this report are as follows:

Derek La Ferla- Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Experience

Mr Derek La Ferla has 30 years' experience as a corporate lawyer and company director. In addition to his role as Non-Executive Chairman of Veris, he is currently chairman of ASX listed companies Sandfire Resources NL and Threat Protect Australia Limited, and deputy chairman of BNK Banking Corporation Limited. Mr La Ferla is also a member of the WA Council for the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a member of its National Board. Mr La Ferla has held senior positions with some of Australia's leading law firms, and is currently a partner with Western Australian firm, Lavan, in the firm's Corporate Services Group.

Special Responsibilities

Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Member of the Audit and Risk Committee

Other Listed Company Directorships in last 3 years

Sandfire Resources Limited (May 2010 - Current)

Threat Protect Australia Limited (September 2015 - Current)

BNK Banking Corporation Limited (November 2015 - Current)

Interests in Shares of Veris 598,417 fully paid ordinary shares

2

Veris Limited Annual Financial Report

30 June 2019

Director's Report

Information on Directors (continued)

Adam Lamond - Managing Director

Experience

Mr Lamond has over 20 years' commercial experience with particular expertise in construction and infrastructure activities across Australia. Mr Lamond held the position of Chief Executive Officer of OTOC Limited from its listing in October 2011 to January 2014. Mr Lamond held the role of Executive Director - Business Development from January 2014 to March 2017, when he was appointed Managing Director. During this time Mr Lamond led the Company into its new strategic direction and diversification and has continued an active role within the Company throughout, supporting the evolution of the national surveying strategy and continued growth across infrastructure, property and resource markets throughout Australia.

Special Responsibilities

Member of the OHS Committee

Interests in Shares of Veris 46,041,815 fully paid ordinary shares

Tom Lawrence - Independent Non-Executive Director

Experience

Mr Lawrence is a qualified accountant with a Bachelor of Laws and a Masters Degree in taxation. Mr Lawrence was the principal of Lawrence Business Management for over 15 years, providing tax and management advice to a diverse range of businesses. He now works as a solicitor for Capital Legal, advising clients on a broad range of business related transactions.

Special Responsibilities

Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee

Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Member of the OHS Committee

Interests in Shares of Veris 8,136,093 fully paid ordinary shares

Karl Paganin - Independent Non-Executive Director

Experience

Mr Paganin has over 15 years senior experience in Investment Banking, specialising in transaction structuring, equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and strategic management advice to listed companies. Mr Paganin was a Director of Major Projects and Senior Legal Counsel for Heytesbury Pty Ltd (the private trading company of the Holmes à Court Family) which was the proprietor of John Holland Group Pty Ltd. Mr Paganin holds degrees in Law (B.Juris, LLB) and Arts (BA) from the University of Western Australia and is a Non-Executive Director of ASX listed Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited.

Special Responsibilities

Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Member of the Audit and Risk Committee

Member of the OHS Committee

Other Listed Company Directorships in last 3 years

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd (June 2015 - current)

Poseidon Nickel Limited (1 October 2018 - current)

Interests in Shares of Veris 8,125,170 fully paid ordinary shares

3

Veris Limited Annual Financial Report

30 June 2019

Director's Report

Information on Directors (continued)

Brian Elton - Executive Director

Experience

Brian Elton has over 40 years of experience in urban and regional planning in the UK and Australia focussing on urban strategy, urban policy and governance and the delivery of major projects. Mr Elton has expertise in the areas of strategic communications and engagement, housing, social planning and is a highly regarded strategic advisor to public and private sectors organisations and to not-for-profit groups. He has held senior executive positions in local and State Government and founded Elton Consulting in 1989. Mr Elton was appointed Executive Director on 29 March 2018 when Elton Consulting Pty Ltd was acquired by the Company.

Mr Elton has been involved in some of Australia's largest urban renewal, major infrastructure and city-making projects and in ground breaking urban policy reforms. He is passionate about sustainable urbanism.

Mr Elton is a Fellow of the Planning Institute of Australia and a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His affiliations include the International Association of Public Participation, Green Building Council of Australia and the Urban Development Institute of Australia.

Interests in Shares of Veris 14,835,733 fully paid ordinary shares

Information on Company Secretary

Lisa Wynne - Company Secretary & Interim Chief Financial Officer

Experience

Ms Lisa Wynne is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Secretary with significant experience across the commercial sector with particular experience in the finance, accounting, corporate services, urban planning and resources industries across ASX & TSX listed companies. Former owner of a consulting company, for 11 years, Ms Wynne provided corporate and financial services to public companies and held the role of Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of a number of ASX listed companies. Ms Wynne was appointed to the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer of Veris on 21 June 2019.

Directors Meetings

The number of directors meetings and number of meetings attended by each of the directors of the Group during the financial year are:

Director

Board Meetings

Audit & Risk

Remuneration &

Occupational

Committee

Nomination

Health & Safety

Committee

Committee

A

B

A

B

A

B

A

B

Derek La Ferla

17

17

2

2

3

3

*

*

Adam Lamond

17

17

*

*

*

*

4

4

Tom Lawrence

17

17

2

2

3

3

4

4

Karl Paganin

17

17

2

2

3

3

4

4

Brian Elton

17

17

*

*

*

*

*

*

A

=

Number of Meetings attended

B

=

Number of meetings held during the time the director held office during the year

*

=

Not a member of the relevant committee

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 02:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aCITIC : Announcement - Unaudited Financial Statements of CITIC Corporation Limited for the six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
12:06aFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results
PU
12:06aKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : Nterim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
12:06aCHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Very substantial acquisition and connected transaction capital contribution agreement and resumption of trading
PU
12:06aHUA MEDICINE : Business update - completion of patient enrollment for phase iii combination with metformin trial of dorzagliatin
PU
12:06aEMINENCE : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:06aSuccessfully Hold China-Korea (Weihai) E-commerce Cooperation Conference 2019
BU
12:05aVietnam's Binh Son refinery to import Nigerian crude for the first time - sources
RE
12:05aGlobal High Temperature Cables Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Update on Permit Transfer Condition
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : SK Innovation intensifies LG Chem feud with EV battery patent lawsuit
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : adds 930 seats through Florida, caps additional fares ahead of Dorian..
5FRANKLY INC : FRANKLY : Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group