Veris : Investor Presentation

Positioned for margin growth in FY20.

Focus is on targeting higher value, higher margin projects with greater technical content, including 3D spatial and geospatial work.

First year of financial reporting operating as a fully integrated business.

Invested in 3D spatial and geospatial strategy.

Achieved costs reductions of circa $3m on an annualised basis.

Strong growth in net operating cashflow to $6.2m (FY18: ($0.1m)).

Net debt position improved by $2.4m to $18m.

Revenue of $125.9m, up by $19.1m.

nine acquired surveying businesses in 2018. An Operational Review (now complete) focused on harnessing the strength of Veris Australia aimed at improving efficiencies, margins and delivering greater value for shareholders and clients.

Veris made significant progress in strengthening the Company's operational capability following the national integration of

Market Opportunity

Strong forecast activity and development expenditure on infrastructure projects on the eastern seaboard, with a range of transport, healthcare, education and social infrastructure

‒ Committed forward pipeline for infrastructure investment of over $200b.

‒ Government expenditure more certain within four year forward budget estimates, however, new major project pipeline expected to stay elevated for more than a decade.

‒ By 2034, population is projected to grow 23.7% to reach 31.4m.

‒ 2019 Infrastructure Australia Audit found engagement on project planning needs to increase across most sectors and jurisdictions.

‒ Governments now mandating 3D spatial

'digital twins' for building information management (BIM).