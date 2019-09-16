Veris : Investor Presentation

Veris Limited Investor Presentation
Surveying
3D spatial Geospatial
Town planning and urban design
|
Strategy and policy
|
Specialised ICT and technology
|
Communications and engagement
|
services
|
Urban and regional planning
|
-
|
Industrial Wireless
|
Social sustainability
|
-
|
Industrial IoT
|
Bid preparation
|
-
|
Content Access Solutions
|
Design studio
|
-
|
Unified Communications
Slide 2
Overview
Veris made significant progress in strengthening the Company's operational capability following the national integration of
nine acquired surveying businesses in 2018. An Operational Review (now complete) focused on harnessing the strength of Veris Australia aimed at improving efficiencies, margins and delivering greater value for shareholders and clients.
FINANCIAL
-
Revenue of $125.9m, up by $19.1m.
-
Net debt position improved by $2.4m to $18m.
-
Strong growth in net operating cashflow to $6.2m (FY18: ($0.1m)).
-
Achieved costs reductions of circa $3m on an annualised basis.
OPERATIONAL
-
Refreshed executive team.
-
Invested in 3D spatial and geospatial strategy.
-
First year of financial reporting operating as a fully integrated business.
-
Improved accountability across Veris Australia business, right-sized to better reflect market demand.
OUTLOOK
-
Five-yearstrategic plan commenced.
-
Focus is on targeting higher value, higher margin projects with greater technical content, including 3D spatial and geospatial work.
-
Positioned for margin growth in FY20.
-
Continued national infrastructure spend driving demand for Veris.
Market Opportunity
Strong forecast activity and development expenditure on infrastructure projects on the eastern seaboard, with a range of transport, healthcare, education and social infrastructure
‒ Committed forward pipeline for infrastructure investment of over $200b.
‒ Government expenditure more certain within four year forward budget estimates, however, new major project pipeline expected to stay elevated for more than a decade.
‒ By 2034, population is projected to grow 23.7% to reach 31.4m.
‒ 2019 Infrastructure Australia Audit found engagement on project planning needs to increase across most sectors and jurisdictions.
‒ Governments now mandating 3D spatial
'digital twins' for building information management (BIM).
|
Source: Macromonitor, Australian Construction Outlook Overview, Australia Infrastructure Audit 2019, Deloitte Access Economics 19
|
Slide 4
Top Tier Clients Across Australia
Diversified, national client base; adding value through seamless national agreements and service offerings
Slide 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Veris Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:06:01 UTC