Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veris : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

Veris Limited Investor Presentation

September 2019

Veris Limited

Surveying

3D spatial Geospatial

Town planning and urban design

Strategy and policy

Specialised ICT and technology

Communications and engagement

services

Urban and regional planning

-

Industrial Wireless

Social sustainability

-

Industrial IoT

Bid preparation

-

Content Access Solutions

Design studio

-

Unified Communications

Slide 2

Overview

Veris made significant progress in strengthening the Company's operational capability following the national integration of

nine acquired surveying businesses in 2018. An Operational Review (now complete) focused on harnessing the strength of Veris Australia aimed at improving efficiencies, margins and delivering greater value for shareholders and clients.

FINANCIAL

  • Revenue of $125.9m, up by $19.1m.
  • Net debt position improved by $2.4m to $18m.
  • Strong growth in net operating cashflow to $6.2m (FY18: ($0.1m)).
  • Achieved costs reductions of circa $3m on an annualised basis.

OPERATIONAL

  • Refreshed executive team.
  • Invested in 3D spatial and geospatial strategy.
  • First year of financial reporting operating as a fully integrated business.
  • Improved accountability across Veris Australia business, right-sized to better reflect market demand.

OUTLOOK

  • Five-yearstrategic plan commenced.
  • Focus is on targeting higher value, higher margin projects with greater technical content, including 3D spatial and geospatial work.
  • Positioned for margin growth in FY20.
  • Continued national infrastructure spend driving demand for Veris.

Slide 3

Market Opportunity

Strong forecast activity and development expenditure on infrastructure projects on the eastern seaboard, with a range of transport, healthcare, education and social infrastructure

‒ Committed forward pipeline for infrastructure investment of over $200b.

‒ Government expenditure more certain within four year forward budget estimates, however, new major project pipeline expected to stay elevated for more than a decade.

‒ By 2034, population is projected to grow 23.7% to reach 31.4m.

‒ 2019 Infrastructure Australia Audit found engagement on project planning needs to increase across most sectors and jurisdictions.

‒ Governments now mandating 3D spatial

'digital twins' for building information management (BIM).

Source: Macromonitor, Australian Construction Outlook Overview, Australia Infrastructure Audit 2019, Deloitte Access Economics 19

Slide 4

Top Tier Clients Across Australia

Diversified, national client base; adding value through seamless national agreements and service offerings

Slide 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27pFACEBOOK : U.S. Antitrust Enforcers Signal Discord Over Probes of Big Tech -- 4th Update
DJ
10:22pVINTAGE ENERGY : Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture Update
PU
10:22pMERCURY : Expanding the Competitive Edge
PU
10:22pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
10:20pJapan will consider release of oil reserves if necessary - industry minister
RE
10:17pU.S. lawmakers blast Iran, wary of war, after Saudi oil attack
RE
10:17pAttacks on Saudi oil facilities - what will it mean for consumers?
RE
10:17pYAMAHA MOTOR : Holds Evaluation Trial of Industrial-Use Unmanned Helicopters in Kenya
PU
10:15pTOYOTA MOTOR : A Power Stage Win and Crucial Points for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
AQ
10:13pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of DXC Technology Company Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group