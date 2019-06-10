Veris : New Banking Facilities with CBA

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

11 June 2019

NEW BANKING FACILITIES WITH CBA

Veris is pleased to announce it has executed documentation for new finance facilities with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

The new facilities provide balance sheet capacity in support of Veris' growth strategy.

The facilities have a term to 30 November 2020. The facilities will be reviewed at that time and revised if required based on funding requirements for the next stage of growth.

The new facilities are summarised below:

Facility Amount Acquisition Facility $17,000,000 Cash Advance Facility - B $2,405,000 Equipment Finance Facility $7,000,000 Corporate Credit Card Facility $500,000 Overdraft Facility $5,500,000 Bank Guarantee Facility $2,500,000 Total Facilities $34,905,000

