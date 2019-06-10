Veris : New Banking Facilities with CBA

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS
11 June 2019
NEW BANKING FACILITIES WITH CBA
Veris is pleased to announce it has executed documentation for new finance facilities with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).
The new facilities provide balance sheet capacity in support of Veris' growth strategy.
The facilities have a term to 30 November 2020. The facilities will be reviewed at that time and revised if required based on funding requirements for the next stage of growth.
The new facilities are summarised below:
|
Facility
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition Facility
|
$17,000,000
|
|
|
Cash Advance Facility - B
|
$2,405,000
|
|
|
Equipment Finance Facility
|
$7,000,000
|
|
|
Corporate Credit Card Facility
|
$500,000
|
|
|
Overdraft Facility
|
$5,500,000
|
|
|
Bank Guarantee Facility
|
$2,500,000
|
|
|
Total Facilities
|
$34,905,000
|
|
|
|
