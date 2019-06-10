Log in
Veris : New Banking Facilities with CBA

06/10/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

11 June 2019

NEW BANKING FACILITIES WITH CBA

Veris is pleased to announce it has executed documentation for new finance facilities with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

The new facilities provide balance sheet capacity in support of Veris' growth strategy.

The facilities have a term to 30 November 2020. The facilities will be reviewed at that time and revised if required based on funding requirements for the next stage of growth.

The new facilities are summarised below:

Facility

Amount

Acquisition Facility

$17,000,000

Cash Advance Facility - B

$2,405,000

Equipment Finance Facility

$7,000,000

Corporate Credit Card Facility

$500,000

Overdraft Facility

$5,500,000

Bank Guarantee Facility

$2,500,000

Total Facilities

$34,905,000

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Veris Corporate Office

Tel (08) 9317 0628

Corporate

Office Locations

Level 12, 3 Hasler Road

T 08 9317 0600

Over 20 offices

Veris Limited

Locked Bag 9

veris@veris.com.au

across Australia

ABN 80 122 958 178

Osborne Park

veris.com.au

veris.com.au/contactus

WA 6017

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 00:52:01 UTC
