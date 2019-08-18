|
Veris : Notice of initial substantial holder
08/18/2019 | 09:27pm EDT
603 page 1/2 15 July 2001
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
|
ToCompanyName/Scheme
|
VERIS LIMITED
|
|
ACN/ARSN
|
122 958 178
|
|
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Craig Graeme Chapman and related bodies corporate
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The holderbecamea substantial holderon
|
15 / 8 / 19
|
2. Details of voting power
The total numberof votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Person's votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
ORDINARY
|
19,800,000
|
19,800,000
|
5.33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder becamea substantial holder are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest (7)
|
Class and number of securities
See Annexure A
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph3 above are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant
|
Registered holder of
|
Person entitled to be registered
|
Class and number
|
interest
|
securities
|
as holder (8)
|
of securities
See Annexure B
5. Consideration
The consideration paid foreach relevant interest referredto inparagraph 3above,and acquiredin thefourmonths prior to the day that the substantial holder becamea substantial holderis as follows:
|
Holder of relevant
|
Date of acquisition
|
Consideration (9)
|
Class and number
|
interest
|
|
|
|
of securities
|
See Annexure C
|
|
Cash
|
Non-cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
603 page 2/2 15 July 2001
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
|
Nameand ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
See Annexure D
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
|
|
|
Craig Graeme Chapman
|
66 Sunset Rd, Kenmore, QLD, 4069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature
|
print name CraigChapman
|
capacity Trustee
|
sign here
|
date
|
19/
|
8/2019
DIRECTIONS
-
If there are a numberof substantialholderswith similaror related relevant interests (eg.a corporation and itsrelated corporations,or the managerand trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexureto the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of membersis clearly set out in paragraph 7of the form.
-
Seethe definition of "associate" insection 9of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
-
The total numberof votes attached to all the voting shares in the company orvoting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has arelevant interest in.
-
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate orscheme multiplied by 100.
-
Include details of:
-
-
any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, schemeor arrangement, must accompanythis form, togetherwith a written statement certifying this contract,scheme or arrangement;and
-
any qualification of the powerof a person to exercise,control the exercise of,or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposalof the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearlythe particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
-
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becomeentitled toreceive inrelation to that acquisition. Details must be includedeven if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency.. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holderor its associatein relation to the acquisitions,even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
|
Annexure A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest
|
Class and number of securities
|
|
Craig Graeme Chapman
|
Relevant interest pursuant
|
Ordinary 17,000,000
|
|
|
to Section 608 of the
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
|
|
|
Craig Graeme & Joanne
|
Relevant interest pursuant
|
Ordinary 2,800,000
|
|
Chapman
|
to Section 608 of the
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure B
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder
|
Class and number of securities
|
Craig Graeme Chapman
|
Craig Graeme Chapman
|
Craig Graeme Chapman
|
Ordinary 17,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
Craig Graeme & Joanne
|
Craig Graeme & Joanne
|
Craig Graeme & Joanne
|
Ordinary 1,300,000
|
Chapman
|
Chapman
|
|
Chapman
|
|
|
|
|
|
Craig Graeme & Joanne
|
Craig Graeme & Joanne
|
Craig Graeme & Joanne
|
Ordinary 1,500,000
|
Chapman
|
Chapman
|
|
Chapman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Date of acquisition
|
Consideration (Cash)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Craig Graeme Chapman
|
|
15-08-19
|
$
|
60,132.00
|
Ordinary 1000000
|
|
|
01-07-19
|
$
|
48,057.60
|
Ordinary 1000000
|
|
|
27-06-19
|
$
|
51,061.20
|
Ordinary 1000000
|
|
|
27-06-19
|
$
|
34,421.06
|
Ordinary 674310
|
|
|
25-06-19
|
$
|
16,640.14
|
Ordinary 325690
|
|
|
25-06-19
|
$
|
51,061.20
|
Ordinary 1000000
|
Craig Graeme & Joanne
|
|
15-08-19
|
$
|
27,032.40
|
Ordinary 450000
|
Chapman
|
|
28-06-19
|
$
|
24,968.32
|
Ordinary 489306
|
|
|
27-06-19
|
$
|
3,115.34
|
Ordinary 60694
|
Craig Graeme & Joanne
|
|
15-08-19
|
$
|
16,513.96
|
Ordinary 275012
|
Chapman
|
|
14-08-19
|
$
|
12,264.46
|
Ordinary 204241
|
|
|
12-08-19
|
$
|
7,264.77
|
Ordinary 120747
|
|
|
28-06-19
|
$
|
20,429.95
|
Ordinary 400000
|
Annexure D
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
ABN
|
|
Nature of Association
|
|
Nampac Discretionary Trust
|
78699036224
|
Trustee & Beneficiary
|
|
Weevchook Family Trust
|
|
15611603720
|
Joint Trustee & Beneficiary
|
|
Chappo's Super Fund
|
|
59706728238
|
Joint Trustee & Member
|
Disclaimer
Veris Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 01:26:09 UTC
|
|