Veris : Notice of initial substantial holder

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompanyName/Scheme VERIS LIMITED ACN/ARSN 122 958 178 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Craig Graeme Chapman and related bodies corporate ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holderbecamea substantial holderon 15 / 8 / 19

2. Details of voting power

The total numberof votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) ORDINARY 19,800,000 19,800,000 5.33%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder becamea substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities

See Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be registered Class and number interest securities as holder (8) of securities

See Annexure B

5. Consideration

The consideration paid foreach relevant interest referredto inparagraph 3above,and acquiredin thefourmonths prior to the day that the substantial holder becamea substantial holderis as follows: