Veris : Notice of initial substantial holder

0
08/18/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompanyName/Scheme

VERIS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

122 958 178

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Craig Graeme Chapman and related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holderbecamea substantial holderon

15 / 8 / 19

2. Details of voting power

The total numberof votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

ORDINARY

19,800,000

19,800,000

5.33%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder becamea substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

See Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be registered

Class and number

interest

securities

as holder (8)

of securities

See Annexure B

5. Consideration

The consideration paid foreach relevant interest referredto inparagraph 3above,and acquiredin thefourmonths prior to the day that the substantial holder becamea substantial holderis as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

interest

of securities

See Annexure C

Cash

Non-cash

603 page 2/2 15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Nameand ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

See Annexure D

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Craig Graeme Chapman

66 Sunset Rd, Kenmore, QLD, 4069

Signature

print name CraigChapman

capacity Trustee

sign here

date

19/

8/2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a numberof substantialholderswith similaror related relevant interests (eg.a corporation and itsrelated corporations,or the managerand trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexureto the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of membersis clearly set out in paragraph 7of the form.
  2. Seethe definition of "associate" insection 9of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The total numberof votes attached to all the voting shares in the company orvoting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has arelevant interest in.
  6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate orscheme multiplied by 100.
  7. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, schemeor arrangement, must accompanythis form, togetherwith a written statement certifying this contract,scheme or arrangement;and
    2. any qualification of the powerof a person to exercise,control the exercise of,or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposalof the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearlythe particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  2. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becomeentitled toreceive inrelation to that acquisition. Details must be includedeven if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency.. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holderor its associatein relation to the acquisitions,even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Annexure A

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Craig Graeme Chapman

Relevant interest pursuant

Ordinary 17,000,000

to Section 608 of the

Corporations Act 2001

Craig Graeme & Joanne

Relevant interest pursuant

Ordinary 2,800,000

Chapman

to Section 608 of the

Corporations Act 2001

Annexure B

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Class and number of securities

Craig Graeme Chapman

Craig Graeme Chapman

Craig Graeme Chapman

Ordinary 17,000,000

Craig Graeme & Joanne

Craig Graeme & Joanne

Craig Graeme & Joanne

Ordinary 1,300,000

Chapman

Chapman

Chapman

Craig Graeme & Joanne

Craig Graeme & Joanne

Craig Graeme & Joanne

Ordinary 1,500,000

Chapman

Chapman

Chapman

Annexure C

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (Cash)

Class and number of securities

Craig Graeme Chapman

15-08-19

$

60,132.00

Ordinary 1000000

01-07-19

$

48,057.60

Ordinary 1000000

27-06-19

$

51,061.20

Ordinary 1000000

27-06-19

$

34,421.06

Ordinary 674310

25-06-19

$

16,640.14

Ordinary 325690

25-06-19

$

51,061.20

Ordinary 1000000

Craig Graeme & Joanne

15-08-19

$

27,032.40

Ordinary 450000

Chapman

28-06-19

$

24,968.32

Ordinary 489306

27-06-19

$

3,115.34

Ordinary 60694

Craig Graeme & Joanne

15-08-19

$

16,513.96

Ordinary 275012

Chapman

14-08-19

$

12,264.46

Ordinary 204241

12-08-19

$

7,264.77

Ordinary 120747

28-06-19

$

20,429.95

Ordinary 400000

Annexure D

Name

ABN

Nature of Association

Nampac Discretionary Trust

78699036224

Trustee & Beneficiary

Weevchook Family Trust

15611603720

Joint Trustee & Beneficiary

Chappo's Super Fund

59706728238

Joint Trustee & Member

Veris Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 01:26:09 UTC
