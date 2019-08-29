Log in
Veris : Preliminary Final Report Year ended 30 June 2019

08/29/2019 | 10:21pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

30 August 2019

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

  • $125.9m Group Revenue, up 18%
  • Strong growth in cash generated from operations of $7.6m, (FY2018 $1.0m)
  • Cash at bank $3.7m
  • $2.4m reduction in net debt to $18.0m
  • First full year of Elton Consulting earnings producing an EBITDA of $2.3m
  • Operational Review to deliver savings of $3.0m on an annualised basis in FY2020, ensuring business is well positioned for margin growth
  • Aqura EBITDA of $1.9m, up 107%

Veris Limited (ASX code: VRS) has today reported its financial results for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 (FY2019).

Veris achieved revenue growth in the year to $125.9m (FY2018 $106.8m). This was achieved in Veris Australia and Aqura Technologies businesses, with the Company also benefitting from its first full year of Elton Consulting business, a Tier 1 provider of professional and advisory services for all levels of government, private and community sectors acquired by Veris in March 2018.

In its first full year operating as one business, Veris Australia achieved multi state project awards. Elton had significant project awards in health, education, social housing, transport and social infrastructure as well as property development for state, federal and local governments and Tier 1 companies. Meanwhile, Aqura continued to provide services to key Tier 1 clients including awards of new works packages totalling in excess of $13m across its key service lines, Industrial Wireless, Content Access Networks and Unified Communications. These awards are as a result of the BHP three-year Services Contract entered into with BHP in 2019 and in addition, in 2019 Aqura successfully entered into an umbrella supply agreement with Rio Tinto demonstrating Aqura's ability to sustain strong revenue growth year-on-year. These awards signify the demand for Aqura's diverse range of service capabilities across Australia and New Zealand.

Underlying EBITDA 1 was $6.5m (FY2018 $11.2m). Group earnings were impacted by challenges in fully integrating the nine acquired surveying businesses within Veris Australia. In response, the Company commenced an Operational Review of Veris Australia and the Group to identify initiatives that will also have a direct and ongoing benefit to the Company's earnings going forward. The Operational Review focused on harnessing the strength of Veris Australia aimed improving efficiencies, margins and delivering greater value for shareholders and clients. Phase 1 of the Operational Review was completed in December 2018 with Phase 2 completed in June 2019, with benefits including a circa $3 million in cost reductions on an annualised basis. The initiatives

1 Underlying EBITDA is earnings before depreciation, amortisation, interest, tax, and removes impairment, restructuring, share-based payments and acquisition costs.

achieved under this review combine to ensure Veris is a stronger business that is well positioned for margin growth in FY2020.

In addition to improving the Veris Australia operations and successfully diversifying into professional and advisory services, the Company also developed a five-year Strategic Plan 2019-2024. This strategy was endorsed by the Veris Board in June 2019. The Veris Australia strategy includes targeting opportunities in higher value, higher margin projects with greater technical content including 3D spatial and geospatial work. Investments made in geospatial in FY19 set a strong platform to grow this work in FY20.

Veris ended the year with a cash position of $3.7m and a reduced net debt position of $18m (30 June 2018 $20.4m). The Company also delivered strong growth in cash generated from operation of $7.6m, up from a $1.0m in FY2018.

Veris Managing Director Adam Lamond said:

"FY2019 was a challenging year for Veris, with earnings impacted in the first year of fully integrating the nine acquired surveying businesses within Veris Australia. Positively, we grew revenue in the year and saw Aqura Technologies delivered strong earnings growth, while Elton Consulting delivered solid results in its first full year owned by the Company despite the impact of three elections.

Significant progress has been made in strengthening the Company's position in response to the challenges that presented during FY2019. This includes finalisation of the national integration of the nine Veris Australia business, undertaking an Operational Review that has seen a range of corrective measures implemented in the year, including senior management changes and cost savings, and developing a clear, five-year strategic plan for 2019- 2024 that has been endorsed by the Board and is supported by the Company's bankers.

We have already seen improved earnings from Veris Australia business in the second half of FY2019 compared to the first half of FY2019 and I'm looking forward to FY2020 with renewed optimism to strengthening the business and delivering superior results for our shareholders."

About Veris

Veris is a professional service business delivering surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services to the infrastructure, property, energy, mining and resource, defence, agribusiness, tourism, leisure and government sectors throughout Australia.

For further information please contact

Corporate Office

Veris Limited

Tel (08) 9317 0628

Page ii

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Results for announcement to the market

A summary of the overall results for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Veris Limited

$000

Veris Australia segment revenue

4%

to

92,947

Aqura Technologies segment revenue

19%

to

14,611

Elton Consulting segment revenue

256%

to

18,326

Revenue from ordinary activities

18%

to

125,884

Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations1

42%

to

6,498

Loss from continuing operations after tax

3,696%

to

(40,089)

Statutory Loss for the period attributable to members

2,974%

to

(40,089)

Loss per share (basic)

2,794%

to

(11.13) cents

NTA Backing

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

$0.02

$0.03

  1. Underlying EBITDA is defined as earnings before depreciation, amortisation, interest, tax, impairment, restructuring, share- based payments and acquisition costs and is an unaudited non-IFRS measure. The % increase from the prior period is the increase in EBITDA from continuing operations.
  2. Net Profit After Tax Before Amortisation (NPATBA) is an unaudited non-IFRS measure.

Page 1

A reconciliation between statutory results and underlying results is provided below:

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

$000

$000

Profit (Loss) from continuing operations

(40,089)

(1,056)

Add back:

Amortisation

3,898

4,096

Tax benefit on amortisation (30%)

(1,169)

(1,229)

Net Profit after Tax Before Amortisation (NPATBA)

(37,360)

1,811

Tax expense (benefit) excluding amortisation

(974)

358

Net finance expense

1,339

1,006

Share-based payment

586

1,031

Restructuring costs

3,294

1,770

Acquisition costs

95

1,628

Depreciation

5,087

3,585

Impairment of Intangibles

34,431

-

Underlying EBITDA

6,498

11,189

Dividends declared

On 30 August 2018 the Company declared a fully franked dividend for 2018 of 0.5 cents per share.

Preliminary financial report

This report is based on accounts that have been audited.

Net Assets and Cash Position

Veris has $3.7m cash at 30 June 2019. FY2019 net cashflow from operating activities was $6.2m. Veris repaid $6.2m in borrowings and lease liability payments during the year.

Page 2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Revenue

Operating Expenses

Depreciation

Amortisation

Acquisition Costs

Restructuring Costs

Share-based payment

Impairment of Intangibles

Results from operating activities

Finance income

Finance costs

Net finance costs

Profit (loss) before income tax

Income tax benefit

Profit (loss) from continuing operations

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

Profit (loss) for the year

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

Earnings per share

Basic earnings/(loss) per share - cents per share Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - cents per share

Earnings per share - continuing operations Basic earnings/(loss) per share - cents per share Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - cents per share

2019

2018

$000

$000

125,884

106,834

(119,386)

(95,645)

6,498

11,189

(5,087)

(3,585)

(3,898)

(4,096)

(95)

(1,628)

(3,294)

(1,770)

(586)

(1,031)

(34,431)

-

(40,893)

(921)

3

18

(1,342)

(1,024)

(1,339)

(1,006)

(42,232)

(1,927)

2,143

871

(40,089)

(1,056)

-

(248)

(40,089)

(1,304)

(40,089)

(1,304)

(11.13)

(0.39)

(11.13)

(0.39)

(11.13)

(0.32)

(11.13)

(0.32)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 02:20:03 UTC
