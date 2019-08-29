Veris : Preliminary Final Report Year ended 30 June 2019

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

30 August 2019

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

$125.9m Group Revenue, up 18%

Strong growth in cash generated from operations of $7.6m, (FY2018 $1.0m)

Cash at bank $3.7m

$2.4m reduction in net debt to $18.0m

First full year of Elton Consulting earnings producing an EBITDA of $2.3m

Operational Review to deliver savings of $3.0m on an annualised basis in FY2020, ensuring business is well positioned for margin growth

Aqura EBITDA of $1.9m, up 107%

Veris Limited (ASX code: VRS) has today reported its financial results for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 (FY2019).

Veris achieved revenue growth in the year to $125.9m (FY2018 $106.8m). This was achieved in Veris Australia and Aqura Technologies businesses, with the Company also benefitting from its first full year of Elton Consulting business, a Tier 1 provider of professional and advisory services for all levels of government, private and community sectors acquired by Veris in March 2018.

In its first full year operating as one business, Veris Australia achieved multi state project awards. Elton had significant project awards in health, education, social housing, transport and social infrastructure as well as property development for state, federal and local governments and Tier 1 companies. Meanwhile, Aqura continued to provide services to key Tier 1 clients including awards of new works packages totalling in excess of $13m across its key service lines, Industrial Wireless, Content Access Networks and Unified Communications. These awards are as a result of the BHP three-year Services Contract entered into with BHP in 2019 and in addition, in 2019 Aqura successfully entered into an umbrella supply agreement with Rio Tinto demonstrating Aqura's ability to sustain strong revenue growth year-on-year. These awards signify the demand for Aqura's diverse range of service capabilities across Australia and New Zealand.

Underlying EBITDA 1 was $6.5m (FY2018 $11.2m). Group earnings were impacted by challenges in fully integrating the nine acquired surveying businesses within Veris Australia. In response, the Company commenced an Operational Review of Veris Australia and the Group to identify initiatives that will also have a direct and ongoing benefit to the Company's earnings going forward. The Operational Review focused on harnessing the strength of Veris Australia aimed improving efficiencies, margins and delivering greater value for shareholders and clients. Phase 1 of the Operational Review was completed in December 2018 with Phase 2 completed in June 2019, with benefits including a circa $3 million in cost reductions on an annualised basis. The initiatives

1 Underlying EBITDA is earnings before depreciation, amortisation, interest, tax, and removes impairment, restructuring, share-based payments and acquisition costs.