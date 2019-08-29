Veris : Preliminary Final Report Year ended 30 June 2019

|
ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS
30 August 2019
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
-
$125.9m Group Revenue, up 18%
-
Strong growth in cash generated from operations of $7.6m, (FY2018 $1.0m)
-
Cash at bank $3.7m
-
$2.4m reduction in net debt to $18.0m
-
First full year of Elton Consulting earnings producing an EBITDA of $2.3m
-
Operational Review to deliver savings of $3.0m on an annualised basis in FY2020, ensuring business is well positioned for margin growth
-
Aqura EBITDA of $1.9m, up 107%
Veris Limited (ASX code: VRS) has today reported its financial results for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 (FY2019).
Veris achieved revenue growth in the year to $125.9m (FY2018 $106.8m). This was achieved in Veris Australia and Aqura Technologies businesses, with the Company also benefitting from its first full year of Elton Consulting business, a Tier 1 provider of professional and advisory services for all levels of government, private and community sectors acquired by Veris in March 2018.
In its first full year operating as one business, Veris Australia achieved multi state project awards. Elton had significant project awards in health, education, social housing, transport and social infrastructure as well as property development for state, federal and local governments and Tier 1 companies. Meanwhile, Aqura continued to provide services to key Tier 1 clients including awards of new works packages totalling in excess of $13m across its key service lines, Industrial Wireless, Content Access Networks and Unified Communications. These awards are as a result of the BHP three-year Services Contract entered into with BHP in 2019 and in addition, in 2019 Aqura successfully entered into an umbrella supply agreement with Rio Tinto demonstrating Aqura's ability to sustain strong revenue growth year-on-year. These awards signify the demand for Aqura's diverse range of service capabilities across Australia and New Zealand.
Underlying EBITDA 1 was $6.5m (FY2018 $11.2m). Group earnings were impacted by challenges in fully integrating the nine acquired surveying businesses within Veris Australia. In response, the Company commenced an Operational Review of Veris Australia and the Group to identify initiatives that will also have a direct and ongoing benefit to the Company's earnings going forward. The Operational Review focused on harnessing the strength of Veris Australia aimed improving efficiencies, margins and delivering greater value for shareholders and clients. Phase 1 of the Operational Review was completed in December 2018 with Phase 2 completed in June 2019, with benefits including a circa $3 million in cost reductions on an annualised basis. The initiatives
1 Underlying EBITDA is earnings before depreciation, amortisation, interest, tax, and removes impairment, restructuring, share-based payments and acquisition costs.
achieved under this review combine to ensure Veris is a stronger business that is well positioned for margin growth in FY2020.
In addition to improving the Veris Australia operations and successfully diversifying into professional and advisory services, the Company also developed a five-year Strategic Plan 2019-2024. This strategy was endorsed by the Veris Board in June 2019. The Veris Australia strategy includes targeting opportunities in higher value, higher margin projects with greater technical content including 3D spatial and geospatial work. Investments made in geospatial in FY19 set a strong platform to grow this work in FY20.
Veris ended the year with a cash position of $3.7m and a reduced net debt position of $18m (30 June 2018 $20.4m). The Company also delivered strong growth in cash generated from operation of $7.6m, up from a $1.0m in FY2018.
Veris Managing Director Adam Lamond said:
"FY2019 was a challenging year for Veris, with earnings impacted in the first year of fully integrating the nine acquired surveying businesses within Veris Australia. Positively, we grew revenue in the year and saw Aqura Technologies delivered strong earnings growth, while Elton Consulting delivered solid results in its first full year owned by the Company despite the impact of three elections.
Significant progress has been made in strengthening the Company's position in response to the challenges that presented during FY2019. This includes finalisation of the national integration of the nine Veris Australia business, undertaking an Operational Review that has seen a range of corrective measures implemented in the year, including senior management changes and cost savings, and developing a clear, five-year strategic plan for 2019- 2024 that has been endorsed by the Board and is supported by the Company's bankers.
We have already seen improved earnings from Veris Australia business in the second half of FY2019 compared to the first half of FY2019 and I'm looking forward to FY2020 with renewed optimism to strengthening the business and delivering superior results for our shareholders."
About Veris
Veris is a professional service business delivering surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services to the infrastructure, property, energy, mining and resource, defence, agribusiness, tourism, leisure and government sectors throughout Australia.
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT
YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
Results for announcement to the market
|
|
|
|
A summary of the overall results for the year ended 30 June 2019.
|
|
|
|
Veris Limited
|
|
|
$000
|
Veris Australia segment revenue
|
4%
|
to
|
92,947
|
Aqura Technologies segment revenue
|
19%
|
to
|
14,611
|
Elton Consulting segment revenue
|
256%
|
to
|
18,326
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
18%
|
to
|
125,884
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations1
|
42%
|
to
|
6,498
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from continuing operations after tax
|
3,696%
|
to
|
(40,089)
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Loss for the period attributable to members
|
2,974%
|
to
|
(40,089)
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share (basic)
|
2,794%
|
to
|
(11.13) cents
|
|
|
|
|
NTA Backing
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security
|
$0.02
|
$0.03
-
Underlying EBITDA is defined as earnings before depreciation, amortisation, interest, tax, impairment, restructuring, share- based payments and acquisition costs and is an unaudited non-IFRS measure. The % increase from the prior period is the increase in EBITDA from continuing operations.
-
Net Profit After Tax Before Amortisation (NPATBA) is an unaudited non-IFRS measure.
Page 1
A reconciliation between statutory results and underlying results is provided below:
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
$000
|
$000
|
Profit (Loss) from continuing operations
|
(40,089)
|
(1,056)
|
Add back:
|
|
|
Amortisation
|
3,898
|
4,096
|
Tax benefit on amortisation (30%)
|
(1,169)
|
(1,229)
|
Net Profit after Tax Before Amortisation (NPATBA)
|
(37,360)
|
1,811
|
Tax expense (benefit) excluding amortisation
|
(974)
|
358
|
Net finance expense
|
1,339
|
1,006
|
Share-based payment
|
586
|
1,031
|
Restructuring costs
|
3,294
|
1,770
|
Acquisition costs
|
95
|
1,628
|
Depreciation
|
5,087
|
3,585
|
Impairment of Intangibles
|
34,431
|
-
|
Underlying EBITDA
|
|
6,498
|
11,189
Dividends declared
On 30 August 2018 the Company declared a fully franked dividend for 2018 of 0.5 cents per share.
Preliminary financial report
This report is based on accounts that have been audited.
Net Assets and Cash Position
Veris has $3.7m cash at 30 June 2019. FY2019 net cashflow from operating activities was $6.2m. Veris repaid $6.2m in borrowings and lease liability payments during the year.
Page 2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Revenue
Operating Expenses
Depreciation
Amortisation
Acquisition Costs
Restructuring Costs
Share-based payment
Impairment of Intangibles
Results from operating activities
Finance income
Finance costs
Net finance costs
Profit (loss) before income tax
Income tax benefit
Profit (loss) from continuing operations
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
Profit (loss) for the year
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
Earnings per share
Basic earnings/(loss) per share - cents per share Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - cents per share
Earnings per share - continuing operations Basic earnings/(loss) per share - cents per share Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - cents per share
|
2019
|
2018
|
$000
|
$000
|
125,884
|
106,834
|
(119,386)
|
(95,645)
|
6,498
|
11,189
|
(5,087)
|
(3,585)
|
(3,898)
|
(4,096)
|
(95)
|
(1,628)
|
(3,294)
|
(1,770)
|
(586)
|
(1,031)
|
(34,431)
|
-
|
|
|
(40,893)
|
(921)
|
3
|
18
|
(1,342)
|
(1,024)
|
(1,339)
|
(1,006)
|
(42,232)
|
(1,927)
|
2,143
|
871
|
(40,089)
|
(1,056)
|
-
|
(248)
|
(40,089)
|
(1,304)
|
(40,089)
|
(1,304)
|
|
|
(11.13)
|
(0.39)
|
(11.13)
|
(0.39)
|
(11.13)
|
(0.32)
|
(11.13)
|
(0.32)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Page 3
