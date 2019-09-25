Veris : Results of General Meeting 25 September 2019

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

25 September 2019

Veris Limited - Results of General Meeting 25 September 2019

Veris advises that, pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2, the outcome of each resolution put to the Company's members at the General Meeting held 25 September 2019 at Level 10, 3 Hasler Road, Osborne Park, Western Australia at 10am (WST) are set out below along with the information required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act. All Resolutions were not carried and were determined by way of poll.

Number of votes cast on the poll Instructions given to validly appointed proxies Resolution For Against Abstain For Against Proxy Abstain Discretion Resolution 1 - Appointment of Mr Brett Goodridge as a Director. 106,262,827 183,534,059 418,133 106,262,827 183,534,059 898,188 418,133 Resolution 2 - Appointment of Mr Brian Mangano as a Director. 98,287,238 193,196,116 733,427 98,287,238 191,194,354 898,188 733,427 Resolution 3 - Appointment of Mr Craig Chapman as a Director. 99,114,195 192,918,547 184,039 99,114,195 190,916,785 898,188 184,039 Resolution 4 - Removal of Mr Derek La Ferla as a Director. 104,756,253 185,779,639 1,680,889 104,756,253 183,777,877 898,188 1,680,889 Resolution 5 - Removal of Mr Adam Lamond as a Director. 100,445,079 190,087,663 1,684,039 100,445,079 188,085,901 898,188 1,684,039 Resolution 6 - Removal of Mr Thomas Lawrence as a Director. 104,534,756 185,997,986 1,684,039 104,534,756 183,996,224 898,188 1,684,039 Resolution 7 - Removal of Mr Karl Paganin as a Director. 53,563,333 236,972,559 1,680,889 53,563,333 234,190,797 1,678,188 1,680,889 Resolution 8 - Removal of Mr Brian Elton as a Director. 14,065,284 276,473,914 1,677,583 14,065,284 274,472,152 898,188 1,677,583 Resolution 9 - Removal of new directors. 55,117,425 233,838,248 3,261,108 55,117,425 229,972,486 2,762,188 3,261,108

