Veris : Results of General Meeting 25 September 2019
09/25/2019 | 01:23am EDT
ASX / MEDIA RELEASE - VRS
25 September 2019
Veris Limited - Results of General Meeting 25 September 2019
Veris advises that, pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2, the outcome of each resolution put to the Company's members at the General Meeting held 25 September 2019 at Level 10, 3 Hasler Road, Osborne Park, Western Australia at 10am (WST) are set out below along with the information required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act. All Resolutions were not carried and were determined by way of poll.
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
For
Against
Proxy
Abstain
Resolution 1 - Appointment of Mr Brett Goodridge as a Director.
106,262,827
183,534,059
|
418,133
|
|
183,534,059
898,188
|
|
Resolution 2 - Appointment of Mr Brian Mangano as a Director.
98,287,238
193,196,116
733,427
98,287,238
191,194,354
|
|
733,427
Resolution 3 - Appointment of Mr Craig Chapman as a Director.
99,114,195
192,918,547
184,039
99,114,195
190,916,785
898,188
184,039
Resolution 4 - Removal of Mr Derek La Ferla as a Director.
104,756,253
185,779,639
1,680,889
104,756,253
183,777,877
|
|
1,680,889
Resolution 5 - Removal of Mr Adam Lamond as a Director.
100,445,079
190,087,663
1,684,039
100,445,079
188,085,901
898,188
1,684,039
Resolution 6
- Removal of Mr Thomas Lawrence as a Director.
104,534,756
185,997,986
1,684,039
104,534,756
|
|
898,188
1,684,039
Resolution 7
- Removal of Mr Karl Paganin as a Director.
53,563,333
236,972,559
1,680,889
53,563,333
234,190,797
|
|
Resolution 8
- Removal of Mr Brian Elton as a Director.
14,065,284
276,473,914
1,677,583
14,065,284
|
898,188
1,677,583
Resolution 9
- Removal of new directors.
55,117,425
233,838,248
3,261,108
55,117,425
229,972,486
|
3,261,108
- ENDS -
Issued by Veris Limited
For further information please contact:
Veris Corporate Office - Telephone: (08) 9317 0628
Disclaimer
Veris Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 05:22:07 UTC
