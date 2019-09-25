Log in
Veris : Results of General Meeting 25 September 2019

0
09/25/2019 | 01:23am EDT

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

25 September 2019

Veris Limited - Results of General Meeting 25 September 2019

Veris advises that, pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2, the outcome of each resolution put to the Company's members at the General Meeting held 25 September 2019 at Level 10, 3 Hasler Road, Osborne Park, Western Australia at 10am (WST) are set out below along with the information required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act. All Resolutions were not carried and were determined by way of poll.

Number of votes cast on the poll

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

For

Against

Proxy

Abstain

Discretion

Resolution 1 - Appointment of Mr Brett Goodridge as a Director.

106,262,827

183,534,059

418,133

106,262,827

183,534,059

898,188

418,133

Resolution 2 - Appointment of Mr Brian Mangano as a Director.

98,287,238

193,196,116

733,427

98,287,238

191,194,354

898,188

733,427

Resolution 3 - Appointment of Mr Craig Chapman as a Director.

99,114,195

192,918,547

184,039

99,114,195

190,916,785

898,188

184,039

Resolution 4 - Removal of Mr Derek La Ferla as a Director.

104,756,253

185,779,639

1,680,889

104,756,253

183,777,877

898,188

1,680,889

Resolution 5 - Removal of Mr Adam Lamond as a Director.

100,445,079

190,087,663

1,684,039

100,445,079

188,085,901

898,188

1,684,039

Resolution 6

- Removal of Mr Thomas Lawrence as a Director.

104,534,756

185,997,986

1,684,039

104,534,756

183,996,224

898,188

1,684,039

Resolution 7

- Removal of Mr Karl Paganin as a Director.

53,563,333

236,972,559

1,680,889

53,563,333

234,190,797

1,678,188

1,680,889

Resolution 8

- Removal of Mr Brian Elton as a Director.

14,065,284

276,473,914

1,677,583

14,065,284

274,472,152

898,188

1,677,583

Resolution 9

- Removal of new directors.

55,117,425

233,838,248

3,261,108

55,117,425

229,972,486

2,762,188

3,261,108

- ENDS -

Issued by Veris Limited

For further information please contact:

Veris Corporate Office - Telephone: (08) 9317 0628

Corporate

Office Locations

Level 12, 3 Hasler Road

T 08 9317 0600

Over 20 offices

Veris Australia Pty Ltd

Locked Bag 9

veris@veris.com.au

across Australia

ABN 53 615 735 727

Osborne Park

veris.com.au

veris.com.au/contactus

WA 6017

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 05:22:07 UTC
