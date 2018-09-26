Veris : Secondary Trading Notice

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

26 September 2018

Secondary Trading Notice

Veris today issued 5,096,593 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to underwriting arrangements for the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Secondary Trading Exemption

The Corporations Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A. By the Company giving this notice, sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

a) the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

b) as at 26 September 2018 the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and

c) as at 26 September 2018 there is no information: i. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and ii. that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: A. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or B. the rights and liabilities attaching to the Shares.



