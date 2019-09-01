Log in
Veris : Update to Full Year Statutory Accounts

09/01/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

30 August 2019

Update to Full Year Statutory Accounts

Veris advises, the disclosure in Note 28 - Parent Entity Disclosures contained in the FY19 Full Year Statutory Accounts released on the ASX platform today was inaccurate. This is a disclosure note only and does impact the remainder of the detail contained in the Full Year Statutory Accounts.

Veris will be releasing an updated Full Year Statutory Accounts on the ASX platform today. Please, kindly refer to the updated Full Year Statutory Accounts for FY19.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Veris Corporate Office

Telephone: (08) 9317 0628

Corporate

Office Locations

Level 12, 3 Hasler Road

T 08 9317 0600

Over 20 offices

Veris Australia Pty Ltd

Locked Bag 9

veris@veris.com.au

across Australia

ABN 53 615 735 727

Osborne Park

veris.com.au

veris.com.au/contactus

WA 6017

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 01:01:06 UTC
