Veris : Update to Full Year Statutory Accounts

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE - VRS
30 August 2019
Update to Full Year Statutory Accounts
Veris advises, the disclosure in Note 28 - Parent Entity Disclosures contained in the FY19 Full Year Statutory Accounts released on the ASX platform today was inaccurate. This is a disclosure note only and does impact the remainder of the detail contained in the Full Year Statutory Accounts.
Veris will be releasing an updated Full Year Statutory Accounts on the ASX platform today. Please, kindly refer to the updated Full Year Statutory Accounts for FY19.
