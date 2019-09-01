Veris : Update to Full Year Statutory Accounts

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

30 August 2019

Update to Full Year Statutory Accounts

Veris advises, the disclosure in Note 28 - Parent Entity Disclosures contained in the FY19 Full Year Statutory Accounts released on the ASX platform today was inaccurate. This is a disclosure note only and does impact the remainder of the detail contained in the Full Year Statutory Accounts.

Veris will be releasing an updated Full Year Statutory Accounts on the ASX platform today. Please, kindly refer to the updated Full Year Statutory Accounts for FY19.

