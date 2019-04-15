ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS
16 April 2019
VERIS AGREES NEW BANKING FACILITIES WITH CBA
Veris is pleased to announce it has agreed commercial terms with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) for revised financing facilities totalling $34.9 million, with a maturity date of 30 November 2020.
The new banking facilities allows Veris to continue to grow its strong national presence in the Surveying and Professional Advisory sectors as well as support the growth of its technology business, Aqura.
Approval of the proposed facilities is subject to formal review and documentation.
Veris' proposed facilities with CBA are summarised below:
|
Facility
|
|
Proposed $
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition Facility
|
17,000,000
|
Cash Advance Facility - B
|
2,405,000
|
Equipment Finance Facility
|
7,000,000
|
Corporate credit card Facility
|
500,000
|
Overdraft Facility
|
5,500,000
|
Bank Guarantee Facility
|
2,500,000
|
Total Proposed Facilities
|
34,905,000
Commenting on the Banking facilities, Managing Director, Adam Lamond, said:
"We are pleased that we have reached agreement with CBA in relation to our ongoing finance facilities and appreciate the bank's support of Veris's national business. The proposed facilities are a testament to the strong relationship we have developed with our financiers and their belief in our strategy. These facilities will provide funding support for growth and working capital, in order to advance our strategy."
