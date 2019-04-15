Log in
Veris : agrees new banking facilities with CBA

04/15/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

16 April 2019

VERIS AGREES NEW BANKING FACILITIES WITH CBA

Veris is pleased to announce it has agreed commercial terms with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) for revised financing facilities totalling $34.9 million, with a maturity date of 30 November 2020.

The new banking facilities allows Veris to continue to grow its strong national presence in the Surveying and Professional Advisory sectors as well as support the growth of its technology business, Aqura.

Approval of the proposed facilities is subject to formal review and documentation.

Veris' proposed facilities with CBA are summarised below:

Facility

Proposed $

Acquisition Facility

17,000,000

Cash Advance Facility - B

2,405,000

Equipment Finance Facility

7,000,000

Corporate credit card Facility

500,000

Overdraft Facility

5,500,000

Bank Guarantee Facility

2,500,000

Total Proposed Facilities

34,905,000

Commenting on the Banking facilities, Managing Director, Adam Lamond, said:

"We are pleased that we have reached agreement with CBA in relation to our ongoing finance facilities and appreciate the bank's support of Veris's national business. The proposed facilities are a testament to the strong relationship we have developed with our financiers and their belief in our strategy. These facilities will provide funding support for growth and working capital, in order to advance our strategy."

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Veris Corporate Office

Tel (08) 9317 0628

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 01:07:04 UTC
