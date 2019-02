Veris Limited have three operating businesses in the 2019 financial year - Surveying, Professional & Advisory and Communications

Veris invite you to join a conference call at which, Managing Director, Adam Lamond and CFO, Brian Mangano will be presenting these results.

Date: Thursday 28 February 2019 Time: 11.00am AEST

Duration: Approximately 60 minutes

Dial: 1800 896 323

Passcode: 9412245054

(Please click here for International Dial Participant information)

Participants will be asked to state their name upon entry. Press *1 when prompted to ask a question during Q&A.