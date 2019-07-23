Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veristat : Expands Operations into Taiwan to Support Growing Client Demand for Clinical Trial, Biostatistics and Programming Excellence in the Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Opens office in Taipei, Taiwan

Veristat, a scientifically oriented clinical development, and regulatory submission partner, announces the formal launch of its Clinical Trial, Biostatistics and Programming operations in Taipei, Taiwan with the opening of a new office.

“The growth of Veristat’s operations in Taiwan is a critical next step in supporting our clients looking to prepare their clinical trial data for marketing applications worldwide,” stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. “We have strategically selected Taipei, Taiwan, as our entry into Asia because the location complements our core values and culture of partnership, respect, innovation, and agility. We are building a highly-experienced team of statistical programmers and clinical trial professionals in our new Taipei office to better serve our clients and their increasing requests for local and international regulatory submission support.”

Leading the Veristat operations in this fast-growing region is Shengfeng (Philip) Ho, MS. Mr. Ho joined Veristat as the Director of Taipei Operations and Manager of Statistical Programming in October 2018. He is a database and statistical programming expert with over ten years of experience working with and growing Statistical Programming teams for life science companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) in China. Additionally, Mr. Ho has served as a CDISC fellow for the past five years, where he developed dataset examples for published therapeutic area standards for CDISC Shared Health and Research Electronic Library (SHARE) metadata repository. Mr. Ho received his Master of Science (MS) degree in Applied Statistics at Fu Jen Catholic University, Taiwan in 2004 and his Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Mathematical Statistics at TamKang University, Taiwan in 2002.

“I am honored to drive Veristat’s expansion into Asia,” said, Philip Ho, MS, Director of Taipei Operations and Manager of Statistical Programming, “Establishing a footprint in Taipei allows local Veristat programmers to support the fast-growing clinical development market in Taiwan. My team is growing to support submission programs for both local sponsors, as well as our North American sponsors.”

On September 2, 2019, Veristat will be hosting an opening celebration for the Taipei office. Click here to learn more.

About Veristat

Veristat is a scientifically oriented and impactful full-service clinical research organization (CRO) that is committed to partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms to advance their therapies throughout the entire clinical development and regulatory submission process. Veristat helps clients solve the unique and complex challenges that arise when trying to accelerate therapies along the development pathway to successful regulatory approval, beginning with study design, protocol development, site selection, and start-up through to clinical monitoring, data collection, analysis, and reporting. Veristat provides experience-based strategic decision-making, the operational efficiencies to manage and monitor international trials, the biometrics expertise to collect, analyze and report clinical trial data to various regulatory agencies, and the therapeutic and medical proficiency in overseeing the entire process. Ultimately, we guide our clients to market success so that their therapies become available to improve and save people’s lives. For more information, visit http://www.veristat.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16pLIBERTY OILFIELD : Services Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06:14pLEMONADE DAY BROOKLYN : Garners Tremendous Support, Celebrates Third Year at Brooklyn's Brownsville Recreation Center During Brownsville Old Timers Day July 23
BU
06:12pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 Investing In Netflix, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
06:11pFACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
RE
06:10pFLUSHING FINANCIAL : Reports Record Quarterly C&I Loan Closings, Loan Pipeline Increased to $424 Million at Quarter End
PU
06:10pINTER PARFUMS : REPORTS 11.3% INCREASE IN 2019 SECOND QUARTER NET SALES Affirms 2019 Guidance
PU
06:10pILUKA RESOURCES : Quarterly Review 30 June 2019
PU
06:09pWESTJET AIRLINES : receives overwhelming securityholder support for its acquisition by Onex
AQ
06:06pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Box, Inc.
BU
06:04pAndy Altahawi Speaks Out Regarding His SEC Case
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
3BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : BANK OF HAWAII : Michelle Hulst Elected to Bank of Hawaii Corporation Board of Di..
4WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. : WESTJET AIRLINES : receives overwhelming securityholder support for its acquisition by..
5VERISTAT : Expands Operations into Taiwan to Support Growing Client Demand for Clinical Trial, Biostatistic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group