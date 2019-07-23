Veristat : Expands Operations into Taiwan to Support Growing Client Demand for Clinical Trial, Biostatistics and Programming Excellence in the Region

Opens office in Taipei, Taiwan

Veristat, a scientifically oriented clinical development, and regulatory submission partner, announces the formal launch of its Clinical Trial, Biostatistics and Programming operations in Taipei, Taiwan with the opening of a new office.

“The growth of Veristat’s operations in Taiwan is a critical next step in supporting our clients looking to prepare their clinical trial data for marketing applications worldwide,” stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. “We have strategically selected Taipei, Taiwan, as our entry into Asia because the location complements our core values and culture of partnership, respect, innovation, and agility. We are building a highly-experienced team of statistical programmers and clinical trial professionals in our new Taipei office to better serve our clients and their increasing requests for local and international regulatory submission support.”

Leading the Veristat operations in this fast-growing region is Shengfeng (Philip) Ho, MS. Mr. Ho joined Veristat as the Director of Taipei Operations and Manager of Statistical Programming in October 2018. He is a database and statistical programming expert with over ten years of experience working with and growing Statistical Programming teams for life science companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) in China. Additionally, Mr. Ho has served as a CDISC fellow for the past five years, where he developed dataset examples for published therapeutic area standards for CDISC Shared Health and Research Electronic Library (SHARE) metadata repository. Mr. Ho received his Master of Science (MS) degree in Applied Statistics at Fu Jen Catholic University, Taiwan in 2004 and his Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Mathematical Statistics at TamKang University, Taiwan in 2002.

“I am honored to drive Veristat’s expansion into Asia,” said, Philip Ho, MS, Director of Taipei Operations and Manager of Statistical Programming, “Establishing a footprint in Taipei allows local Veristat programmers to support the fast-growing clinical development market in Taiwan. My team is growing to support submission programs for both local sponsors, as well as our North American sponsors.”

On September 2, 2019, Veristat will be hosting an opening celebration for the Taipei office. Click here to learn more.

About Veristat

Veristat is a scientifically oriented and impactful full-service clinical research organization (CRO) that is committed to partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms to advance their therapies throughout the entire clinical development and regulatory submission process. Veristat helps clients solve the unique and complex challenges that arise when trying to accelerate therapies along the development pathway to successful regulatory approval, beginning with study design, protocol development, site selection, and start-up through to clinical monitoring, data collection, analysis, and reporting. Veristat provides experience-based strategic decision-making, the operational efficiencies to manage and monitor international trials, the biometrics expertise to collect, analyze and report clinical trial data to various regulatory agencies, and the therapeutic and medical proficiency in overseeing the entire process. Ultimately, we guide our clients to market success so that their therapies become available to improve and save people’s lives. For more information, visit http://www.veristat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005558/en/