Veristat : Supports 12% of all FDA NME Approvals in 2018, a Record-Setting Year for FDA Approvals

Veristat,
a scientifically oriented clinical development and regulatory submission
partner, announced today that it supported its biopharmaceutical clients
on 12% of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals granted in
2018, a record-setting year. In 2018, the FDA approved 59 drug and
biologics therapeutic submissions for New Molecular Entities (NMEs)1.
Veristat provided strategic planning as well as statistical analysis and
medical writing for 12% of those approvals, including breakthrough
oncology products as well as therapies for rare genetic-based disorders
and infectious diseases.
Over the past 10 years, Veristat has prepared regulatory submissions for
nearly 7% of all the NMEs approved by the FDA. In that time, our teams
supported a total of 56 global regulatory submission projects. Of those,
40 have received approvals to date from the FDA, the European Medicines
Agency (EMA), Health Canada and the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
Agency of Japan (PMDA) in a wide range of therapeutic areas, with many
pending.
“From our first FDA submission nearly 25 years ago, we have
continued to provide our clients with collaborative strategic thinking
and scientific insight into the regulatory submission planning and
preparation required for submission to the FDA and other regulatory
agencies,” said John P. Balser, Ph.D., President and Co-Founder of
Veristat. “We are then able to implement the submission strategy through
the efforts of our biometrics and regulatory medical writing divisions,
providing a seamless submission process. But regardless of our
successes, we never lose sight of our ultimate goal of helping our
clients get therapies approved quickly to improve the lives of patients
and their families.”
The FDA approvals that our clients achieved in 2018 led to new treatment
options for numerous cancers, hard-to-treat bacterial infections, and
other rare diseases. Approvals from 2018 included TIBSOVO®,
the first and only targeted therapy for adult patients with
relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and an IDH1 mutation, and ONPATTRO™
(patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the
polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis
in adults.
“Preparing regulatory submissions to achieve approval is a core strength
for Veristat and our impact in 2018 and throughout the course of the
past decade is impressive,” stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive
Officer at Veristat. “As we launch into 2019, our impact will improve
with the further strategic growth of our clinical, biometric, medical
writing and regulatory expertise that is specifically designed to plan
and run more efficient clinical trials enabling the preparation of
successful marketing applications.”
Veristat delivers integrated submission preparation, full service
clinical program expertise and the ability to achieve seemingly
impossible deadlines. Our success lies in our ability to strategically
navigate conceptually and operationally complex submissions, overcome
data analysis challenges, and streamline the medical writing process
with an integrated team focused on creativity, flexibility, and quality.
About Veristat
Veristat is
a scientifically oriented and impactful full-service clinical research
organization (CRO) that is committed to partnering with pharmaceutical,
biotechnology, and medical device firms to advance their therapies
throughout the entire clinical development and regulatory submission
process. Veristat helps clients solve the unique and complex challenges
that arise when trying to accelerate therapies along the development
pathway to successful regulatory approval, beginning with study design,
protocol development, site selection and start-up through to clinical
monitoring, data collection, analysis and reporting. Veristat provides
experience-based strategic decision-making, the operational efficiencies
to manage and monitor international trials, the biometrics expertise to
collect, analyze and report clinical trial data to various regulatory
agencies, and the therapeutic and medical proficiency to oversee the
entire process. Ultimately, we guide our clients to market success so
that their therapies become available to improve and save people’s
lives. For more information, visit https://www.veristat.com.
