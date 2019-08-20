Veritex Community Bank and FHLB Dallas to Announce $10K Grant for Texas Nonprofit

10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29 at 7500 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite BB20, Houston

Veritex Community Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $10,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to nonprofit Career Gear Houston, which promotes the economic independence of underserved men and male youth by providing training materials that will assist in entering the workforce, advancing their careers and/or pursuing a career change. The grant will be used to help fund the organization’s professional and personal development workshops.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Career Gear Houston’s offices at 7500 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite BB20 in Houston.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions, like Veritex Community Bank, to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 WHO: Courtney Taylor, Vice President, Community Development, Veritex Community Bank Jamay Fishback, Executive Director, Career Gear Houston Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government and Industry Relations, FHLB Dallas Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Career Gear Houston 7500 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite BB20 Houston, Texas 77036

