Veritext Legal Solutions to Host Events in Support of Project Steno

06/12/2019 | 09:01am EDT

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, announces the launch of a series of hosted events in support of Project Steno. As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to promote and expand the court reporting profession, Veritext will host social events in local markets to bring together court reporters and captioners for fun and networking – and to raise money for Project Steno.

All court reporters and captioners are invited to attend Veritext’s Fundraise for the Future events at no charge, but RSVPs are appreciated. Veritext will sponsor each fundraising event, including food and drink, raffles, silent auctions and more – and all donations made to Project Steno will be matched by Veritext.

Founded in 2017, Project Steno is an independent, nonaffiliated 501(c)(3) charitable organization that operates on a not-for-profit basis. Its goals are to:

  • Promote the stenographic reporting profession and recruit promising students.
  • Partner with stenographic reporting schools and programs to graduate students in two years.
  • Defray education costs by awarding tuition assistance to qualifying students in schools and programs across the country.

Proceeds from events will support Project Steno’s ongoing Tuition Assistance program and the expansion of its Cover Your Bases Program™, an innovative initiative designed to bring awareness of the court reporting and captioning professions to military spouses nationwide. Basic Training™ is Project Steno’s six-week introductory course to introduce military spouses to the many career options available today. The Basic Training™ program will allow military spouses to learn the basics of steno theory in a virtual classroom environment as a first step before deciding to enter a full two-year program. Military spouses may be eligible to receive GI Bill benefits or tuition assistance from Project Steno. All materials (textbooks/steno machines) for the Basic Training™ program are provided by Project Steno at no charge.

The first two fundraisers are planned for July in Florida and California, with more events to follow.

Fort Lauderdale
Thursday, July 11
5:30 p.m.
The Wilder, 701 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Los Angeles
Saturday, July 20
5:00 p.m.
Imperial Western Beer Company, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

“We are grateful to Veritext for their leadership and the very real support they have provided Project Steno and the reporting profession,” says Project Steno Executive Director Nancy Varallo, RDR, CRR, FAPR. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to further expand our programs and benefit the court reporting profession.”

These events are part of Veritext’s ongoing efforts to address the court reporter shortage and advocate for the stenographic reporting professions. Last month the company announced the expansion of its court reporter student scholarship program, which awards scholarships to both new and returning students, to several additional markets and court reporting schools throughout the United States and Canada.

About Veritext Legal Solutions
Veritext (www.veritext.com) is the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions and provides state-of-the-art facilities, highly skilled reporters, advanced technology and unmatched client service for law firms and corporations nationwide. Our solutions utilize the latest easy-to-use technologies that streamline the deposition process, enhance delivery flexibility and reliably handle everything from the simplest to the most complex cases. Proprietary video, mobile and remote services combined with unmatched security, including HIPAA and PII compliance, ensure that Veritext clients have the best tools available and the confidence of working with the market leader.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Veritext
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
651.552.7753

Primary Logo


