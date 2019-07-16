Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veritone : Mike Arthur to Speak at SVG Content Management Forum on July 24 in NYC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 10:05am EDT
07.16.19- Veritone Veritone's Mike Arthur to Speak at SVG Content Management Forum on July 24 in NYC

Company's Senior Vice President Will Join Other Esteemed Panelists to Discuss Advances in AI and Machine Learning for Sports Media Applications

COSTA MESA, Calif. - July 16, 2019- Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI) today announced that Mike Arthur, senior vice president, licensing, will participate in a session titled 'AI and Machine Learning for MAM: Let's Get Real' at the 13thannual Sports Video Group (SVG) Content Management Forum on July 24. The session is scheduled for 11:40 a.m.-12:25 p.m. at the Westin New York at Times Square.

'Automating metadata enrichment by leveraging artificial intelligence to identify faces, logos, and objects, and to convert speech to text for closed captioning, enhances the content-creation ecosystem significantly. As cognitive processing is becoming more prevalent, sports content creators are exploring new ways to capitalize on these advances,' Arthur said. 'With our aiWARE™ operating system for artificial intelligence, Veritone is bringing these nearly inconceivable capabilities into the mainstream, so that nontechnical people can integrate them into their day-to-day work. I'm looking forward to joining other industry experts and early adopters as we discuss the financial drivers, workflow advantages, and obstacles that influence purchase decisions.'

The SVG Content Management Forum will feature leaders in media asset management (MAM), with speakers from major broadcasters, leagues, teams, OTT outlets, and vendors offering firsthand perspectives and behind-the-curtain looks at their respective workflows. In addition to the AI and machine learning session, topics will include the current state of MAM and archiving, cloud and virtualization, and object storage and next-gen storage technologies.

Arthur leads Veritone's Content Licensing business, which manages and licenses content on behalf of rights holders to end users creating powerful documentaries, award-winning films, and memorable advertisements around the world. He focuses on expanding the reach of Veritone's Content Licensing offerings through features such as AI-enhanced content creation workflows and end-to-end project management to further enhance rights holders' ability to enrich content and expand revenue opportunities. A veteran of the sports industry, Arthur has worked with numerous media, technology, and sports organizations, including NASCAR and MLB, NBA, and NHL teams.

More information about the SVG Content Management Forum, including the full program and registration, is available athttps://www.sportsvideo.org/event/2019-sports-content-management-forum/.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the adoption of cognitive processing by sports content creators, the capabilities of Veritone's aiWARE operating system related to content creation workflows, and the expected benefits to rights holders of Veritone's expanded Content Licensing offerings. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'could,' 'estimate' or 'continue' or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

Veritone Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 14:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aEUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR : Restatement of FY18 adjusted revenue and profit by segment
PU
10:20aPIRAEUS BANK MKB : entered the TOP-13 most reliable Ukrainian banks by the FinScore index
PU
10:20aSAVILLS : research into CVAs finds one third of stores switch to monthly rents
PU
10:20aAMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
10:20aAMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
10:20aGREENFIELD FARMS FOOD, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:20aAMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
10:20aAMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO CORPORATES ETF : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
10:20aBraveheart Commences 2019 Exploration Program at Bull River Property
NE
10:20aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter
4A.G. BARR PLC : A G BARR : Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says profits to fall 20%
5PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About