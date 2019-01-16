Verity Health System : Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with The KPC Group

Verity Health System of California, Inc. (“Verity Health”), a nonprofit
healthcare system, today filed a motion in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Los Angeles seeking bankruptcy court approval to initiate a sale process
of Verity Health’s remaining four hospitals.
The process is being led by an asset purchase agreement with The KPC
Group, (“the Buyer”) where the $610 million offer serves as an initial
“stalking horse bid” to acquire the following facilities, and related
assets, all located in California, under Section 363 of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code: St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, St. Vincent
Medical Center in Los Angeles, Seton Medical Center in Daly City and
Seton Coastside in Moss Beach.
Verity Health has requested court approval of an orderly sale process
where other potential buyers may submit qualified competing bids against
the Stalking Horse Bid. The winning bid, as selected by the Verity
Health Board of Directors, in consultation with its professional legal
and financial advisors, is subject to the approval of the Bankruptcy
Court, and, depending on the buyer, the California Attorney General.
“When we began this process, our goal was to ensure these important
historic institutions continue to provide the high-level of care local
communities need and deserve. We have reached an exciting milestone as
we get closer to this goal becoming a reality,” said Rich Adcock, CEO of
Verity Health. “Verity has remained committed to finding the right
partner to provide uninterrupted service and operations for all
employees, physicians and patients, and we will continue that commitment
as this process advances.”
The KPC Group is also focused on enhancing the health and welfare of
communities, and looks forward to serving patients in Los Angeles and
San Mateo Counties.
“We are excited about the future of these hospitals, and we look forward
to the opportunity of continuing their excellent track record of care in
the communities they serve,” said Peter Baronoff, CEO and Managing
Director at The KPC Group.
Additional details of the asset purchase agreement
Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the Buyer has agreed to acquire
substantially all assets at the following facilities for a total
purchase price of $610 million.
The KPC Group has also agreed to make offers of employment to
substantially all employees at these facilities, including full-time,
part-time, those on short-term or long-term disability or on leave of
absence.
Other information
To facilitate an orderly and efficient sale process for all of its six
hospitals and related assets, Verity Health filed for Chapter 11
protection on August 31, 2018. For more information on the historical
challenges that led to this filing, please refer to Verity Health’s
press release, which can be viewed via this link.
Verity Health also secured debtor-in-possession financing of up to $185
million. This additional liquidity enables continued operations without
interruption to high-quality patient care, employees and vendors
throughout the Chapter 11 process.
On December 27, 2018, the County of Santa Clara’s bid to acquire two of
Verity Health’s other hospitals, including O’Connor Hospital in San
Jose, Calif. and Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, Calif., was
approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles in a sale process
also under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
The asset purchase agreement and all relevant court documents can be
accessed using this link.
For questions from patients, suppliers and other parties, please call
Verity Health’s helpline at (888) 249-2741.
Verity Health is advised in this matter by Dentons US LLP, Berkeley
Research Group and Cain Brothers.
Verity Health System
Verity Health is a nonprofit healthcare system. Its hospitals include
1,650 inpatient beds, six active emergency rooms, a trauma center and a
host of medical specialties including tertiary and quaternary care.
Verity’s two Southern California hospitals are St. Francis Medical
Center in Lynwood and St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles. In
Northern California, O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, St. Louise Regional
Hospital in Gilroy, Seton Medical Center in Daly City and Seton
Coastside in Moss Beach are part of Verity Health.
Verity Health also includes Verity Medical Foundation. With more than
100 primary care and specialty physicians, VMF offers medical, surgical
and related healthcare services for people of all ages at
community-based, multi-specialty clinics conveniently located in areas
served by the Verity hospitals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005871/en/